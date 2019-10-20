MIDDLEBURY — Undefeated Middlebury overtook BFA St. Albans 28-14 on Friday night, earning the eighth win of their regular season.
Dominic Liscinsky led the Bobwhites with 16 carries, 113 yards, and one touchdown. C.J. McAllister had 68 yards rushing, and one touchdown.
The Tiger's Tyler Buxton had 21 carries, 192 yards, and 3 total touchdowns (2 rushing, 1 reception). Tim Goettelmann had 2 touchdown passes, and Bode Rubright had a 17-yard touchdown reception.
Note: Ahead 13-7 half at the break, Middlebury’s Tyler Buxton hauled in a 5-yard TD pass from Goettelmann for a 28-7 margin with 1:08 to play in the third quarter. Buxton also had an 8-yard first-half TD run and a 31-yard scoring dash plus the 2-point conversion to open the second half. For BFA, McAllister capped a first-quarter drive with a 31-yard TD