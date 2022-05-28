The Comets took a southern trip to Rutland and wrapped up the season with an 8-1 victory. Sierra Yates had another successful game throwing a 4-hitter and striking out 13. She had some help defensively; Kylie Neveau made two great defensive plays at third base. Brilee Bourgeois made a great play in center, tracking down a line drive in center field.
The real defensive star was Haley Corey in right field. On an attempt for a bunt hit, the ball was thrown past the first baseman and the Rutland runner then took off for second. Corey backed up the play and threw a strike to second that started a 9-6-1-7-1 rundown to cut the Rutland runner down.
In the sixth inning with runners on first and second Rutland singled to left field where Molly Smith threw a strike home to Cadence Moore. The runner at third had to hold up. The batter took a big turn at first and once again Corey came to the rescue from right field and came behind the Rutland runner; Moore threw to Corey to pick off the runner and end the only threat of the day for Rutland.
Molly Smith had two hits including a double and two RBI. Corey had a two-run single and Bourgeois had a two-run triple.
The Comets will get the top seed in the tourney that begins next week and should get a bye into the quarterfinals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.