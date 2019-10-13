FAIRFAX – There wasn’t much, if anything at all, that the BFA-Fairfax/Lamoille football team did poorly during the first 14 minutes of its game against Mill River on Saturday afternoon.
The Bullets were scoring at will and forced two turnovers on defense, as they jumped out to a 32-0 with over nine minutes remaining in the second quarter.
That proved to be the difference, as the two teams both tallied 28 points from there, as the Bullets came away with a 60-28 win to remain undefeated.
“We came out trying some new stuff with some young guys out there, so that 32-0 start was impressive,” said Fairfax/Lamoille coach Craig Sleeman. “Even though the final score was 60-28, our guys are still upset about it giving up 28 points, which just shows their competitive spirit, and we know we still have some things to work on.”
The Bullets did whatever they wanted on the ground for most of the game, as they rushed for 479 yards on 58 carries.
Noah Brock finished the game with 175 yards with two touchdowns (51 yards, 56 yards), while Jaxon Schaarschmidt also had a 100-yard game finishing with 127 yards and two touchdowns (6 yards, 62 yards).
Ty Garon added 78 yards on the ground for a pair of scores (18 yards, 6 yards), while Cooper Harvey added a kickoff return for a touchdown at the end of the first half. Shaun Gibson scored when he picked up a fumble from a teammate and kept running with it from midfield for the score.
The Bullets just needed four plays on their first drive to get on the scoreboard with Brock scoring from 51 yards out. On Mill River’s first play on offense, Mill River’s Colby Fox scrambled, but Garon caught up to him and forced a fumble that was recovered by Camden Anderson.
Fairfax/Lamoille again only needed four plays to score with the drive capped off by an 18-yard run by Garon to make it 16-0.
The Minutemen started to make a charge getting the ball down to the Bullet’s 22-yard-line, but the defense stood tall again, as Quinn Meunier put a hard tackle on Fox forcing him to fumble the ball that was recovered by the Bullets.
The Bullets drove down the field and scored on a 6-yard carry by Schaarschmidt to make it 24-0. On the ensuing kickoff, Patrick Roling put a perfect squib kick where no Mill River players were and Harvey raced down the field and recovered the loose ball to give the Bullets the ball back. Three plays later Garon charged in with another 6-yard score for the 32-0 lead.
From there both teams went back-and-forth through the rest of the game, but the Minutemen were never able to get it closer than 17 points despite passing the ball for over 300 yards.
They also played the entire game without senior quarterback and starting safety Cam Meunier, who was held out of the game to get rested up going down the stretch of the regular season and postseason.
“Today was Will Micuch’s first start with us sitting Cam, and I thought he did a real good job out there,” said Sleeman. “He had some good runs and we threw the ball a little more than we normally do, so he did well out there.”
It was another stellar performance from the offense, that has scored 214 points in the six games they have played. They won via forfeit last week against Woodstock.
The Bullets normally grind out drives with short runs and wear down the defense, while taking time off the clock, but they had a number of big plays during Saturday’s game. They had five touchdowns that were over 50 yards.
They will look to keep rolling with that explosive offense and finish the season with an undefeated record next week when they host Otter Valley (4-3) in their regular-season finale.
“Otter Valley is a hard-nosed team that can throw the ball like Mill River did today, but maybe not as much,” said Sleeman. “They have a good balanced offense and have a little more size, and it will be a good test for us going into the playoffs.”