ST. ALBANS - The BFA Bobwhites basketball team took the court against the DII U-32 Raiders on Tuesday night. BFA got off to a slow start dropping behind by four before Charlie Yates put them on the board with a free throw almost halfway through the quarter.
The Bobwhites would add another point off the free throw later in the quarter, but would be shut down offensively after that and headed into the second quarter down 9-2.
BFA came out in the second looking to score, and early into the second frame Conner Leach hit a three point shot to give the 'Whites some life. U-3 scoring on two consecutive rushes and clawed back to within one point of tying the game. U32 went 2/2 on a free throw opportunity 30 seconds later, then BFA rallied, scoring on two consecutive rushes and clawed back to within one point of tying the game. Offense seemed to come at the cost of defense however, and U-32 took control of the game from here, leading 28-18 heading into the half.
U-32 suppressed the Bobwhites the rest of the way, allowing only 10 points per quarter in the final half of the game. BFA struggled to do the same, allowing U-32 to score another 37 points.
Noah Earl led the Bobwhites scoring 10 points, and went 2 for 3 from the foul line. Charlie Yates and Colin Jolley had 7 points a piece to follow up behind him. BFA will look to put this game in the rearview mirror, with the final score being 65-38 for U-32.
