HIGHGATE - The Missisquoi Valley Union Thunderbirds hosted the U32 Raiders on Wednesday, Jan. 26, for the second of the teams' two meetings this season; after a scoreless first period, the floodgates opened, eventually ending in a 5-6 overtime win for the Raiders.
The Raiders snuck a goal past MVU defenders early in the second to take a 1-0 lead. Rory Schreindorfer, assisted by Karissa Leclair and Holley MacLellan, tied the score three minutes later on a scuffle in front of the Raiders' net.
A late-period power play set up an excellent opportunity to take the lead. The Raiders, however, capitalized jumping ahead at 12:32. Not to be outdone, MVU knotted the score less than a minute later on a goal from Holley MacLellan, assisted by Abigail Wilcox.
A third goal for U32 notched at 13:41 was scored on a second penalty kill. With 30 seconds left in the second, Karissa Leclair took off on a breakaway, slipping the puck into the Raiders' net to tie the game once again.
The Raiders had a good chance to leave the second with the lead, but MVU defenders stifled the effort, maintaining the 3-3 tie.
Rory Schreindorfer got a good shot on goal in the first few minutes of the third, putting the Raiders' defense on warning, but it was U32 who scored the go-ahead goal off the faceoff, five minutes into the final frame.
The Raiders didn't have much time to celebrate, as MacLellan answered seconds later, scoring her second goal, unassisted, at 5:27.
In goal for MVU, Kali Favreau-Ward smothered two excellent Raider chances, and MacLellan scored her hattrick to give the T-birds a 5-4 lead on a breakaway at 8:08 in the third.
Favreau-Ward came up with another point-blank save to preserve the T-birds' lead on a solid Raider shot off a face-off.
Silence fell over the rink on a Raider timeout with four minutes on the clock and the T-birds on the penalty kill.
With 1:30 remaining, the Raiders knotted the score, forcing the game into overtime. U32 notched the winning goal two minutes into the extra frame.
MVU coach Katie Campbell was pleased with Favreau-Ward's performance in goal.
"Kali had a stellar performance. She comes up big for us, especially for being a first-year goalie. And her glove is fantastic," said Campbell. "It's incredible."
Favreau-Ward, according to Campbell, is putting in the time it takes to improve as a goalie.
"She's putting in so much work. She gives 150 percent in practice, she's doing clinics outside of practice, and she works with a goalie coach who works with her once a week," said Campbell. "She's worked so hard to improve, and she cares so much about the team."
Holley MacLellan and Hailey Stefaniak also got a shout-out for their contributions on Wednesday evening.
"It was another good night for Holley. She's big for us upfront. We're working on a few things to get her up to that next level, which won't take long. Her shot--she just picks her head up and lets it rip. Ninety percent of the time it's going to hit the back of the net," said Campbell.
"I can't say enough about Hailey Stefaniak. She's playing deep for us and playing forward for us in the same game. She doesn't care; she goes out there and busts her butt. She's a great leader and a great captain."
Campbell spoke with a smile about the direction the team is taking, including the first goal scored by Kayden Lapan in MVU's previous game.
"Kayden has really stepped it up. That goal was a real confidence boost for her. I think we really caught our stride in the last three games."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.