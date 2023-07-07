The Vermont Rockets Fastpitch Softball program draws athletes from across the state, including Franklin County, and provides them with an outstanding opportunity to play summer softball in tournaments throughout New England and New York. This week, we're highlighting the U18 Rockets team, including four players from Franklin County.
Rockets respond
What do you enjoy most about playing for the Rockets?
Madison Guyette: The most enjoyable thing about playing with the Rockets over the summer is how it amplifies everything I love most about softball--the game's intensity, the relationships it forms, and the mental and physical toughness it requires. I really enjoy the team I’m on this year, as the girls are so supportive and have so many different skill sets. Being able to be teammates with some of the players I’ve admired as opponents while playing against tougher competition with this team has pushed me to become better, not only because we all share an intense passion for succeeding in the game but also because I can count on them to ensure I’m reaching my full potential. If I’m having a bad game, I know they’ll be there to pick me up and push me a little harder each practice. I love that we want for ourselves to succeed and all of our teammates too. I love how playing with this team builds my confidence and abilities by supporting and challenging me through every experience.
Cassidy Blaney-Feeley: Playing for the Rockets has given me the opportunity to play with some of the best players in Vermont. It pushes me to step up and work harder to do my part for my teammates playing at this level. Most of all I enjoy playing for the Rockets because it leads to making new friendships and traveling throughout New England.”
Arleigh Richard: Being on a team means having people who support and encourage you. The Rockets organization creates a safe, positive environment for players to gain skills and experience. It also means that players must work together to achieve a common goal. There’s truly no negativity, and it’s really enlightening to be comfortable. It’s easier to learn and become a better player when we communicate and coordinate with teammates to build each other up. When you're on a team, you must learn to trust your teammates and rely on them to do their part, which can be challenging at times; it's also incredibly rewarding when you see the team come together and achieve something great. You also get to build strong relationships with your teammates, which can last long after the season ends. The coaching staff for the Rockets is what creates the team's energy. They constantly encourage players to be positive and to work hard. Though we are early in our season, I've already enjoyed getting to know my team and playing with them.
Amelia Weber: I enjoy playing for the Vermont Rockets because I like traveling with my teammates, playing teams we’ve never played before, and extending my softball season. Being part of the Rockets family is really cool because it’s girls from different schools coming together after the regular season, and it’s like having another softball family. It was awesome that we only had a couple practices before the home tournament, and we already supported each other so much. This played a huge part in why we won the championship. It’s also amazing to see the families get involved, all the dads on field maintenance and all the moms at the snack bar and organizing so much. Everyone puts in the effort and that’s what makes being part of Rockets so enjoyable.
Rockets Coach Bill Sheets: The 2023 Vermont Rockets 18U team features 12 players representing five different schools. We have five players from BFA St. Albans, three from Missisquoi, two from Enosburg, one from South Burlington, and one from St. Johnsbury.
With only three practices under our belt, we were able to continually improve and win our opening tournament, the 23rd annual Lake Champlain Classic, which we hosted at Georgia Beach on June 25 and 26. We hosted seven teams at St. Albans Bay, going 4-0 in pool play and 2-0 on Sunday after earning a bye as the number one seed.
This team appears to be a cohesive group that supports each other in multiple ways. We're excited about the season, with four challenging travel tournaments remaining on the schedule.
This year’s team is coached by Connie Sheets, Megan Rowell, and Bill Sheets. It's a pleasure to coach a team of young ladies who are so passionate about the game of softball. That passion is infectious, and you can see the team feed off the collective effort.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.