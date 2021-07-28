First and foremost, what immediately stands out for everyone is the fact that we could finally play a full travel softball season. Our 2020 year was appropriately restricted to playing within Vermont only, so to get back into the routine of playing travel ball against teams from all over New York and New England was exciting.
The Vermont Rockets 18U started this season historically strong, winning the first two tournaments they entered, in New York and Rhode Island. Many of the wins came against well established gold and elite teams from New York and New England. The third tournament was a washout as the rain ended any chance of a three-peat. This past weekend the Rockets suffered their first Sunday loss, losing in the quarterfinal round in Connecticut.
What stands out most this season for the 18U coaches, is not necessarily those tournament wins. While those will always be memories, it is the time spent together, both during practices, and while at tournaments, where you watch the level of interaction between the players. These players develop long lasting friendships with players from various schools. They rally around each other and encourage each other whether things are going well or if we are in a rough patch.
This year’s 18U coaches, Connie Sheets, Ralph Halbach, and Bill Sheets will fondly remember this group, not only for their incredibly strong play against great teams, but for being young leaders who will go on to do so many great things in life. They will be missed, but hopefully not for long, as we will be looking for them to join our coaching ranks in the future.
Long standing relationships blossom in the Rockets' organization. What stands out the most this year is the fact that so many of our players have been with us for so many years, and six of those players age out of the organization and will be playing their final tournament in a Vermont Rockets uniform this weekend when the Vermont Rockets host the 21st annual Lake Champlain Classic multi-age (12U, 14U, 16U, 18U) softball tournament.
(0) comments
