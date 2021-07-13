The U18 Vermont Rockets extended their winning streak this weekend, winning two of three games, and bringing home another first place trophy.
The Rockets clinched the tournament with a 7-1 victory over East Coast Scorpions on Saturday.
In the tournament championship game, Natalee Harvey got the Rockets offense started in the first, driving in the first run. In the third inning, Rhianna Sweeney, Mackenzie Moore, and May Gratton all drove in runs in the frame.
Taylor Mitchell earned the win in the circle for Rockets, allowing five hits and one run over five and a third innings, striking out eight.
The Rockets totaled 11 hits in the game. Harvey, Maren McGinn, and Sweeney all had multiple hits. The Rockets didn't commit a single error in the field, and Taylor Baldwin had nine chances in the field, the most on the team.
The Rockets earned a 16-0 win in the second game of the tournament and fell 5-3 in the first.
