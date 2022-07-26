The VT Rockets U16 team travelled to Swansea, MA, this past weekend to play in the Xtreme Summer Slam. The tournament was properly named as the temperatures throughout the games would hover in the mid to upper 90’s. The team would enter the weekend without three members due to travel and injury, so two ladies from the U14 Rockets would join them.
Games were timed and capped at an hour and fifteen minutes due to the heat over the weekend. Saturday would start with the Rockets playing the Somerset Wildcats who were 2-0. The Vermont girls were down early 2-0 but came back to win the game 6-2 and would then have a 15 minute break before their next contest.
The second opponent, the NE Fusion would catch the Rockets off guard to start the game. The U16’s would get off to a terrible start, being down 8-0 in the second inning due to a couple early errors and timely hitting by the Fusion. Going through four pitchers and a lot of perseverance, the ladies from Vermont would slowly scratch their way back for the remainder of the game and ended up coming up with an 11-11 tie. It was an ugly game but foreshadowed what would be a theme for the team.
The Rockets didn’t mess around with their third opponent on Saturday. They jumped out early in the game and ended up run ruling the Lumberyard Explosion 12-0. This would line the Rockets up to be the third seed going into the elimination games Sunday.
Sunday would turn out to be a grueling day with the Rockets needing to win four games in 97-degree heat. Their first opponent, the Wave Runners would jump out quickly to a 5-0 lead in the first. They would add two more in the second and the score after two innings was 7-1, Wave Runners.
The Rockets would storm back with hit after hit, great pitching, tight defense, and excellent base running. With the comeback on, the umpires’ timer went off, the Rockets were down at this time 8-7. Being the home team, the inning would have to finish. The girls battled with time expired to load the bases with one out when Alyssa Boudreau hit a double to right centerfield to score the winning runs. With a 9-7 walk off win to start the day they kept the momentum rolling.
The Rockets wouldn’t let the heat or the competition slow them down. They would see the Wildcats again in the next game and jumped on them early, winning the game 9-1. This would put them in the semi-finals against the Seekonk Warriors who knocked out the No. 2 seed CT Titans.
The Rockets again jumped out quick scoring early and often. They would win the game 10-1 putting themselves in the championship game.
In the championship game they would see the NE Shockwave, the No. 1 seed in the tournament. This would be the Rockets fourth back-to-back game Sunday and only the second of the day for the Shockwave. It was also an untimed game and the girls would have to play at least seven innings to win.
It was a pitching and defensive dual through the first couple innings and then in the top of the third the Rockets would jump out 1-0. Over the next couple innings they would build a 3-0 lead. In the bottom of the fourth the Shockwave would respond, scoring three runs and later taking a 5-3 lead with them into the top of the seventh inning.
I told the girls, this was it, dig deep, you’ve come to far today and worked too hard to get here, let’s win this thing, and they would. The ladies came out sizzling, stringing together timely hits and working a couple of walks to tally two runs in the inning and tie the game.
The Shockwave would have their chance in the bottom of the inning but the strong pitching and defense of the Vermont team would keep the score tied. The game would go into the eighth inning, and in the top the girls from Vermont would keep the momentum going scoring three runs to take an 8-5 lead. The U16 teams’ strong pitching and defense would again prevail, holding the Shockwave to zero runs in the bottom of the inning to secure the championship.
It was a true team effort all weekend long with every player having multiple hits, coming up big defensively when needed, and the pitching Sunday was outstanding. To continue to dig deep, battle back in the extreme heat over the weekend, and playing four games between 10 am and 3 pm on Sunday is an outstanding accomplishment ladies, and they should all be extremely proud of themselves for the effort they gave; I know I am!
Congratulations to all the girls who worked their butts off this weekend:
Sierra Yates, Grace Burnor, Ava Hutchins, Ally Lapierre, Alyssa Boudreau, Makenna Hughes, Tyra Scelza, Evelyn McAdoo, Jenna Laramie, Megan Gonyeau, and Anna Smith.
Coaches: Phil Laramie, Sarah Gonyeau, and Gary Champney
I also would like to thank all the parents for their help, keeping the girls hydrated, fed, and in the shade. Your help made this a memorable weekend for the kids.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.