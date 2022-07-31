IMG_1704.jpg

Back row: Coach Tom Gates, Zoe Montaigne-Litchfield, Molly Parah, Addison Gates, Aubrey Marchessault, Ella Neilson, Bri Hawkins, Mikayla Chagnon, Coach Sarah Gates, Front Row: Alyssa Payne, Lillianna Fournier, Nora Tatro, Sophie Nye and Coach Randy Bombard

 Jennifer Parah

The Vermont Venom Fast pitch U14 Girls won the Championship Sunday July 31, 2022 at the 22nd Annual Vermont Rockets Champlain Classic.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation