Congratulations to the U12 MAHA players who swept the weekend tournament at Jay Peak!
Game record: 2-2 tie against WHK Hawks from MA, 8-3 win over Yale of CT, and a 6-0 against KPW of Mass. Fourth game MAHA won 5-3 against a team from Weymouth, from MA. Championship game: MAHA 7-1 over the WHK Hawks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.