The U12 Missisquoi Amateur Hockey Association (MAHA) team earned a 3-1 win over the U12 St. Albans Skating Association (SASA) team over the weekend of Feb. 11-12, and will play Stowe/Harwood in the U12 Vermont State Championship on the on March 5 at 3:30 in Middlebury.
MAHA goals were scored by Maddux Gagne, Ryan Laroche, and Gabriel Gates. SASA’s goal was scored by Parker Demeritt. Andrew Fournier was in goal for MAHA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.