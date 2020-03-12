ST. ALBANS — The U14 SASA girls hockey team won the state championship in their division and will be hosting the U14 Tier 2 Division Regional Tournament at the Collins Perley Complex this weekend.
“We came out ready to play and were able to take an early lead in the first period. When the Whitecaps got a goal, closing the lead to just one goal, the girls persevered and had the endurance to stay ahead the rest of the game,” said Danielle Roberts, a member of theU14 coaching staff.
Roberts credited the girls’ effort as a crucial part of their success.
“We saw a lot of heart and hustle out on the ice. Throughout our season it wasn’t one person who got us all the goals; every game took a strong team effort and a positive attitude,’” said Roberts.
“We had contributions from each and every player all year; especially in this championship game. It was a great finish for our team, and we are super excited to host the regional tournament for the Girls U14 Tier 2 Division!”
U14 head coach Jen Deuso spoke of the team’s success.
“Going into the game the girls had a ton of energy, and they were able to carry into the game. Throughout the season and the championship game the girls were so supportive of each other and were each other’s biggest cheerleaders; I think that’s played a tremendous part in getting them to where they are,” said Deuso.
“We told our girls before the game that they play best when they are having fun, and that’s exactly what they did. The whole game was so close, but you could feel the intensity increase at the end when the Whitecaps pulled their goalie.
“The girls continued to support each other the whole way through and do what they needed to do. The smiles on their faces at the end of the game really just says it all for me. They earned it.”