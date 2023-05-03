On Saturday, April 22, Tyler Delorme, a graduate of Enosburg Falls Junior-Senior High School and the University of Southern Maine (Class of '04), was recognized by the University of Southern Maine Huskies' Department of Athletics for his induction into the Little East Conference Hall of Fame.
According to a University of Southern Maine press release, Delorme was honored for his outstanding career with the USM baseball team at Southern Maine's Ed Flaherty Field before the start of the Huskies' Little East Conference doubleheader against UMass Boston.
Delorme was a two-time American Baseball Coaches' Association (ABCA) All-American, a two-time ABCA All-Region selection, and a three-time All-Little East Conference (LEC) pick; he led the Huskies to a pair of NCAA Division III Regional Championships and berths into the Division III World Series.
As a freshman at USM, Delorme started in 43 of 44 games, where he batted .397 with 69 hits, 11 doubles, three triples, eight home runs, 57 RBI, and 42 runs scored. He was named third-team ABCA All-American, first-team All-LEC, and first-team All-Region. The Huskies won the Division III New England title with an undefeated record in the tournament, and Delorme was named the regional's Most Outstanding Player.
During his sophomore year, Delorme helped Southern Maine to a second NCAA regional title, batting .393 with career-best totals in hits (83), doubles (15), home runs (10), RBI (66), runs scored (64) and stolen bases (16). Delorme had the most decorated season of his collegiate career, earning 2001 LEC Player of the Year and repeating as a first-team All-LEC and first-team All-Region selection. In addition, he was named second-team ABCA All-American.
Delorme was named first-team All-LEC for the third time in his collegiate career and third-team ABCA All-Region at the close of his junior year. He batted .389 with 63 hits, nine doubles, five home runs, 36 RBI, and 31 runs scored. He finished his career hitting .380 with career totals of 273 hits, 31 doubles, 24 home runs, 193 RBI, 165 runs scored, and 47 stolen bases. His name appears over 20 times on the program's single-season and career record lists.
At the end of his time with the Huskies, Delorme held the program's career marks for hits, RBI, total bases (406), and at-bats (719) and held the single-season records for at-bats (211) and games played (51). His 193 career RBI and 406 total career bases are still the standard today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.