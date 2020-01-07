ST. ALBANS — The BFA-St. Albans Comets hosted an alumni game for its girls’ hockey players on Saturday, January 4th to celebrate the 20th Comet season.
Two decades of Comets were on the ice and two decades of fans were in the stands as the girls took part in the heartwarming and momentous event.
Comet coaches Luke Cioffi and Jeff Rouleau, the ones who’ve steered the program for the past 20 years, were honored and thanked for their dedication to the team.
Those attending the event had the joyful opportunity to watch this year’s team mingle with ladies who graduated nearly two decades past.
The old saying ‘time flies when you’re having fun’ fit nicely on Saturday. Cioffi and Rouleau and the Comets they’ve coached shook hands, hugged one another, and took time to reminisce about what they’ve shared together.
Much has changed over twenty years, but one thing remains the same: Comet hockey has, and still does, provide a hockey family that stands the test of time.