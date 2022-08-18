MILTON — On the morning of July 31, Milton resident Meredith Breiland woke up and wondered if she and her friends were nuts.
In front of them was 2 days of running, totaling over 37 miles to the Canadian border.
“On the morning of the run, I woke up and thought to myself, ‘This is such a stupid idea.’ I was actually a little flabbergasted that I had convinced my friends to join me,” Breiland said. “I wondered, are they as nuts as I am?”
Two miles into their journey, Breiland realized, yes, they were.
The group of friends consisted of Breiland, Kelsey Barklund from Hinesburg and Maija Reblin from Winooski.
But the idea had been simmering for years, Breiland said. She previously always had an idea of biking to the border to grab a Tim Hortons Donut, but there are no Tim Hortons spots anywhere along the border.
Breiland said there’s always been this lure to the border for her. In February, she texted Barklund with the idea for the run and within seconds Barklund responded she was in. Reblin joined soon after.
All three had previous running experience. Breiland has completed several marathons and an Ironman triathlon before, though as a busy mom lately she’s focused on shorter distances in the half marathon range.
Just last year was Barklund’s first ultra marathon, but previously she’s hiked the Appalachian Trail as well as cycled across the United States.
Reblin has completed road and trail running races including the Grandma’s Marathon in Duluth, Minnesota and the Wasatch Back Ragnar relay in Utah.
On their run to Canada, Breiland and Barklund ran the entire distance and Reblin joined for about the last 17 miles on the second day.
The challenge was different from a formal race: the journey was a group of friends traveling together with no other racers, no formal finish line. The trio had to rely on each other for motivation and support.
Much of the training for the event happened during the pandemic, as races were canceled and running together wasn’t possible, Breiland said. The group trained separately, staying in touch virtually.
“We learned that we could create our own goals and races when official events were canceled,” Breiland said. “Even when in-person racing resumed, we realized we could also create something fun and different ourselves without paying a race director. “
The run was modeled after the100on100 and Ragnar relay races, where one team completes a long distance in a relay style and uses a team van as support, Breiland said.
Nate Schukei from Hinesburg and two additional friends from Massachusetts served as team vehicle drivers while taking shifts running, she said.
The group took a direct route from Milton to the border, heading up on Route 2 through the islands with a halfway stop in North Hero where they stayed overnight.
The goal Breiland said was to finish feeling strong. So they set off at an easy pace in their neon pink shirts and headlamps.
“We also knew we had to pace ourselves; we were only as strong as our slowest runner,” she said “On any given mile, that could be any one of us.”
In total, they ran for 7 hours and 41 minutes over two days.
Although the finish line lacked fanfare, they all came away knowing that they can do hard things, Breiland said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.