emily adams sierra derby

Emily Adams (1) of Enosburg and Sierra Derby (20) of Richford fly through the air in last week's in-county contest.

 By Adam Laroche

Monday

Nordic skiing state championships at Craftsbury

Comet basketball vs Colchester

When: Tip-off at 7:30 at BFA St. Albans

How to watch: Northwest Access TV will live stream the game on Facebook, and we'll have coverage at samessenger.com

Wednesday

MVU boys hockey vs. Northfield 

When: Puck drops at 4 pm at the Highgate Arena.

How to watch: Northwest Access TV will live stream the game on Facebook, and we'll have coverage at samessenger.com.

Comet hockey vs. Essex

When: Puck drops at 7:30 at Collins Perley

How to watch: Northwest Access TV will live stream the game on Facebook, and we'll have coverage at samessenger.com.

MVU boys basketball vs. Mt. Abraham

When: Tip-off at 5:30 at MVU.

How to watch: Northwest Access TV will live stream the game on Facebook, and we'll have coverage at samessenger.com.

Bobwhite basketball vs. North Country

When: Tip-off at 6:30

How to watch: Northwest Access TV will livestream the game, and samessenger.com will have coverage. 

Thursday

Comet girls basketball vs. BHS

When: Tip-off at 7:30 at BFA St. Albans.

How to watch: Northwest Access TV will live stream the game on Facebook, and we'll have coverage at samessenger.com.

Enosburg girls basketball vs. North Country

When: Tip-off at 7 pm.

How to watch: NFHS subscribers can live stream the game.

Friday

Fairfax boys basketball vs. Stowe

When: Tip-off at 7 pm.

How to watch: Check the BFA Fairfax Facebook page for streaming details. We'll have coverage on samessenger.com.

Richford boys basketball vs. Hazen

When: Tip-off at 7 pm in Richford.

How to watch: NFHS subscribers can live stream the game.

Saturday

Richford girls basketball vs. Fairfax

When: Tip-off at 12 pm at BFA Fairfax

How to watch: NFHS subscribers can live stream the game, and we'll have coverage at samessenger.com.

Enosburg boys basketball vs. BFA St. Albans

When: Tip-off at 2:30 in Enosburg.

How to watch: NFHS subscribers can live stream the game, and we'll have coverage at samessenger.com.

Who's on the road?

Tuesday

Richford boys basketball at Craftsbury at 6 pm.

Wednesday

MVU girls hockey at North Country/Lyndon at 4 pm

BFA Fairfax girls basketball at Milton

Thursday

MVU girls basketball at Lamoille at 7 pm.

MVU boys basketball at Milton at 11:30.

