Monday
Nordic skiing state championships at Craftsbury
Comet basketball vs Colchester
When: Tip-off at 7:30 at BFA St. Albans
How to watch: Northwest Access TV will live stream the game on Facebook, and we'll have coverage at samessenger.com
Wednesday
MVU boys hockey vs. Northfield
When: Puck drops at 4 pm at the Highgate Arena.
How to watch: Northwest Access TV will live stream the game on Facebook, and we'll have coverage at samessenger.com.
Comet hockey vs. Essex
When: Puck drops at 7:30 at Collins Perley
How to watch: Northwest Access TV will live stream the game on Facebook, and we'll have coverage at samessenger.com.
MVU boys basketball vs. Mt. Abraham
When: Tip-off at 5:30 at MVU.
How to watch: Northwest Access TV will live stream the game on Facebook, and we'll have coverage at samessenger.com.
Bobwhite basketball vs. North Country
When: Tip-off at 6:30
How to watch: Northwest Access TV will livestream the game, and samessenger.com will have coverage.
Thursday
Comet girls basketball vs. BHS
When: Tip-off at 7:30 at BFA St. Albans.
How to watch: Northwest Access TV will live stream the game on Facebook, and we'll have coverage at samessenger.com.
Enosburg girls basketball vs. North Country
When: Tip-off at 7 pm.
How to watch: NFHS subscribers can live stream the game.
Friday
Fairfax boys basketball vs. Stowe
When: Tip-off at 7 pm.
How to watch: Check the BFA Fairfax Facebook page for streaming details. We'll have coverage on samessenger.com.
Richford boys basketball vs. Hazen
When: Tip-off at 7 pm in Richford.
How to watch: NFHS subscribers can live stream the game.
Saturday
Richford girls basketball vs. Fairfax
When: Tip-off at 12 pm at BFA Fairfax
How to watch: NFHS subscribers can live stream the game, and we'll have coverage at samessenger.com.
Enosburg boys basketball vs. BFA St. Albans
When: Tip-off at 2:30 in Enosburg.
How to watch: NFHS subscribers can live stream the game, and we'll have coverage at samessenger.com.
Who's on the road?
Tuesday
Richford boys basketball at Craftsbury at 6 pm.
Wednesday
MVU girls hockey at North Country/Lyndon at 4 pm
BFA Fairfax girls basketball at Milton
Thursday
MVU girls basketball at Lamoille at 7 pm.
MVU boys basketball at Milton at 11:30.
