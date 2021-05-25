Tayler Baldwin goes 3 for 3 with 3 doubles as Comets cruise past Cougars
Comet softball 16 at Mount Mansfield 3
Sierra Yates pitched a complete game (5 innings) giving up 3 runs (2 earned), striking out 7, and giving up only 3 hits.
The Comets struggled early only scoring 1 run in the first two innings, but scored 4 in the third and 11 in the fourth to break the game open. Eleven Comets registered at least on hit. Taylor Baldwin had three at bats before being pulled from the game, and she made the most of them with 3 doubles and 2 RBI's. Ruby Dasaro had a couple of hits including a double, Cora Thomas and Molly Smith also registered doubles on the afternoon.
The Comets are now 11-1 on the season and will complete the regular season on Friday when the travel to South Burlington.
Bobwhite baseball 9 at MMU 1
The Bobwhites traveled to MMU on Tuesday, earning a commanding 9-1 win over the Cougars. BFA tallied two runs in the first inning, three in the third, three in the fifth, and a single run in the seventh. MMU scored their only run in the bottom of the seventh.
BFA offense: Matt Gonyeau had 3 hits, and Aiden Savoy had 2. Christian Vallee, Joe Nachaczewski, Noah Place, Christopher Mulheron, Charlie Yates, and Isaac Gratton each had a hit.
BFA pitching: Matt Gonyeau threwe 6.2 innings giving up 3 hits, 1 run, walking 5, and striking out 4; Peyton Graham closed out the game for the Bobwhites
Enosburg softball 9 vs. Spaulding 2
The Hornets went on a five-run streak in the fourth inning to pull away from the Crimson Tide.
Enosburg offense: Sophie Burns: 2-4; Emma Keelty: 3-4, 2b, 2 run, 2 rbi; Erin Dietty: 2-3, 3b, run, 2 rbi, and Meg Severance: 2-2, 2b, 2 run, bb
Enosburg pitching: Makenna Lovelette pitched her first complete game at the varsity level, allowing 6 hits and striking out 7.
Enosburg baseball 3 vs. Spaulding 6
Enosburg pitching: Kam Lovelette threw for 5 2/3 innings allowing4 runs, striking out 5, and walking 2. Justus finished the game for the Hornets allowing 2 runs.
Enosburg Offense: Peter Stiebris and Shea Howrigan each had 2 hits, and Kam Lovelette had one hit and two RBI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.