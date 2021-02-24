Boys' basketball
MVU 54 at Peoples 34
Highlights: Gabe Unwin scored 12 of his 22 and Luc Fournier hit back to back 3’s to break open the game in the 4th quarter Tuesday night.
Patrick Walker chipped in 16 and Fournier totaled 7 as the T-Birds went to 2-1 on the season. The 4th quarter went 22-5 for Missisquoi.
Matt Curtis scored 5 points as he works his way slowly back into the lineup playing just 12 minutes.
High scorers: MVU: Gabe Unwin with 22 and Patrick Walker with 16. Tamirat Tomlinson scored 10 to lead People’s Academy.
Enosburg 52 at Lake Region 42
Highlights: Lake Region led 28-27, but Enosburg outscored them 17-8 in 4th quarter.
Enosburg high scorer: Devyn Gleason with 13.
BFA Fairfax 55 vs. Richford 33.
Highlights: Richford jumped out to an early lead, but the senior-heavy BFA Bullets clinched the win.
High scorers: Riley Greene led the Bullets with 11; Isaac Decker had 10. William Steinhour led the Falcons with 8.
Bobwhites 38 vs. U32 65
Highlights: The Bobwhites limited U32 scoring opportunities early in the game, but U32 broke the game open in the second half.
High scorers: Noah Earl led the Bobwhites with 10;
Milton 66 vs. Winooski 36
Highlights: Milton used a 22-5 2 nd quarter to open up a 35-13 Halftime lead. Dan Moshovetis for Milton lead the team with 9 rebounds to go along with 6 points. Milton is now 2-0 on the season.
Milton high scorers: Kyle Brown 21 points, Brandon Dallas Jr, 12, Colin Mathis 11.
Girls hockey
Comets 1 at Essex 3
Highlights: The Comets led 1-0 after the first period. Essex tied the game 1-1 after the second. Essex scored at 10:34 and 11:23 of the third to secure the win.
High scorer: Annika Fersing had the goal and Drew Ducolon had the assist for her first Comet point.
