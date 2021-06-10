I’ve watched a lot of games this year, and many of them were inside empty gyms or ice rinks. It was a strange and lonely experience. I mean, I could get any shot I wanted without standing in front of someone (insert laughter), but the shots I wanted most were impossible to take: the ones of the crowd going wild as they cheered for 'their' team.
That’s why Tuesday’s semifinal game between the Comet and Thunderbird softball teams was such a blessing. When I walked to the field at Collins Perley, my heart swelled with happiness. There were so many people present there was hardly a place to set up a bag chair! People were gathered, laughing, chatting--a hum of joyful anticipation!
Tuesday’s game is what Franklin County athletics are all about! We care for our athletes and love to support them in their pursuits, and they know it and appreciate it. I’ve interviewed more athletes than I can count (thank you all for talking with me!); do you know what I hear over and over again? They are so grateful for the crowds that cheer them on. They tell me, with pride, that many times they have more fans than the home team at away games!
Comet coach Bert Berthiaume said it best: "I told the kids to enjoy the day and that they'd walk out onto the field to the biggest crowd they'd ever played in front of, and the people of Franklin County didn't disappoint. MVU's fans and our fans are awesome."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.