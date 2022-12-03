GEORGIA — Tucker Gaudette (BFA-St. Albans Class of 2018) closed an outstanding career at Castleton University on Saturday, Nov. 12.
Gaudette was a four-time First Team All-Eastern Collegiate Football Conference player and was named ECFC Offensive Lineman of the Year for the second year in a row. He started every game of the 2022 season at left tackle and anchored a line that rushed for 1,538 yards.
Q&A with Tucker Gaudette
What stands out to you about your senior season? We came into the season, and to many, it looked like we had our best year last year. We set a high bar. We opened with a loss to Norwich in a close game. St. Lawrence is always hard, but we could feel things coming together. At the end of the season, we finished second in the conference, but right to the end of the year, we were first. We ended 5-5 overall and 4-2 in conference. The guys we had worked hard. We weren't the most talented, biggest, or fastest, but we were ready to outwork everybody.
Do you have a stand-out game from your senior year? The game against Alfred State, our senior game and last home game, stands out. At this point, we were tied for first in conference, and it was our last time in our stadium. We were going to run the ball and run them over. We did that the whole game and ended with 315 rushing yards. We controlled the entire game and won 37-13; it was a good last home game to play in front of the fans.
What did you enjoy about sharing the season with your senior teammates? I came as a freshman, and now they're my best friends, and we knew we'd all be back for our fifth year (due to COVID). I don't think there's a better group of guys I could have had my last year with. We talk about how our coach handpicked our best friends out of a 'basket' from all over, and five years later, here we are.
How did the COVID year benefit you? That COVID year gave me an extra year to train and practice at school, even though it was non-traditional. Not many people get that additional year, especially at the D3 level. We don't get a red shirt year, so this gave us that extra year of training. The summer heading into this season, I had a solid base of strength and focused on athleticism and being faster and quicker.
What have you learned about your position over the last four years? I know now that technique matters more than strength. You need to understand how to position and move your body and to be tough. Every play, you have no choice but to hit someone when you're on the line. You're in the trenches in this position, getting hit every play. If you're not ready to hit them, they will hit you.
What stands out to you about your coaches? Since arriving at Castleton, my coaches have been great, especially with academics. Getting used to classes and playing a sport that's almost like a full-time job is important. They truly care about their athletes, and they have your best interest at heart. They would rather see you grow up, be a good man, and succeed in life after football than only succeed on the field.
What are your future goals? Right now, I'm focusing on school and coming out of Castleton this spring with two majors: Sports Management and Business. I'll have a lot of options for a career with those degrees, and doors will open.
What All-Star games will you be competing in this winter? I was invited to the All-Star Senior Classic hosted by Free Agent Football in New York, and I've also been invited to the FCS National Bowl in Daytona Beach. There will be pro scouts from the NFL (National Football League), CFL (Canadian Football League), and XFL scouts. Players and assistant coaches from the NFL will coach the games. I'm going to go play and see what happens. You never know who's watching and who will take notice. It's going to be a good experience.
