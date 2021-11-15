Tucker Gaudette and Ethan Kelleher never shared a field in high school. Gaudette was a pillar on the Bellows Free Academy St. Albans Bobwhites football team; Kelleher was an integral member of Missisquoi Valley Union's fledgling program. The two linemen now play for the Castleton University Spartans.
Q&A with offensive lineman Tucker Gaudette
Tucker Gaudette and the Castleton University Spartans football team closed the regular season with a home game against Gallaudet University on Saturday, Nov. 13. Tucker Gaudette is glad to be back to the gridiron in 2021.
2019 was the last time you played competitively; what have you noticed coming back as a senior? I worked out for a year and got stronger, and it's noticeable, and I feel like I can hold my own better against certain guys.
What has changed about the makeup of the team after the COVID pause? We almost have two classes of freshmen this year. Our sophomores had never played college football due to COVID, and we had our true freshmen. We usually average 30 to 50 guys in a class, but this year, we added only 15 because we had fifth-year seniors (due to COVID.)
How has your leadership role changed on the team? It's a big jump from sophomore to senior, and my roommate Dustin Rock, from Milton, is a fifth-year senior, and he's a captain of our team. He's a mentor and a help to me.
What stood out to you after getting back to the game? One of the things that stood out was the game-day atmosphere and prepping for an opponent. I missed wearing pads and playing, and it was nice to have the team back as a whole.
What do you love about the game? I love the family aspect of football; the relationships on a football team are like no other. That's my favorite part of the game: practicing every day, being tired and sore, and then playing a game on Saturday together.
Do you have a memorable game from this season? We lost a close conference game, and those games are crucial. The following weekend we played one of our most complete games of the season against Dean and won 21-13.
What were some of your goals for the season? As a team, we're always focused on winning the championship. I was working to improve as a player--do the little things and apply what I practiced during the off-year.
What did you learn from your years playing in St. Albans? The discipline and work ethic the Steelers' and Bobwhites' programs instill in you sets you apart. In college, you practice and go to class, and you're tired and sore, but at the end of the day, you're going to play football, and you need to work hard and give it all you have. The coaches I had in Steelers, and at BFA St. Albans prepared me for that.
Q&A with linebacker Ethan Kelleher
Ethan Kelleher, a sophomore at Castleton University joined the football team when in-person classes resumed in the spring of 2021.
What's it been like playing football this fall? It's been lots of fun: fast-paced and very different from high school. I like the team atmosphere. It's like a job on top of school. We have meetings five days, four days of practice, and games on Saturday.
How did your MVU football experience prepare you for college? The coaches at MVU are very good and helped me get that competitive mindset. The work ethic, commitment, and determination I learned at MVU while helping to establish a program and get MVU on the map has helped.
What stood out to you this fall on the field? The only on-field time I've had is on special teams, which is typical for first-year players. The way our returns are set up, we have to double team opponents. Devon Kimball (Vergennes) and I have had some really cool blocks on returns. Against St. Lawrence, I was able to get three returns.
What do you like about your Castleton coaches? The coaches are great; they're very personable and ready to help with anything you need, even academically. They preach academics first and focus on hard work, commitment, and dedication to the team. They want us to keep the team and our teammates in our minds. I've learned a lot about strategies, terminologies, and how the game is played.
What were your goals for the season? My goals were to try to start in any way I could, and I got my start through special teams on kick return. I worked hard in the summer, lifting and running.
What have you learned from your teammates? It's fun to play with people with different experience levels. At MVU, we had athletes who'd played youth and some who'd never played at all. Here, we have guys with lots of experience, and the older guys are willing to help the younger guys learn and help build the future of Castleton football.
Have your parents been able to attend your games? My parents have been able to come to quite a few games, including the St. Lawrence game. It means a lot to look up and see them in the stands cheering on the team. It's one of the reasons I chose Castleton. It's close enough for the parents to come and watch us play on the weekend.
Words of wisdom? Anyone aspiring to play college football needs to put in the work, stay dedicated to the game, get yourself in the best place to play and compete. When you put yourself in that position, things will come.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.