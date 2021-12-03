ST. ALBANS - The atmosphere in the gym at Bellows Free Academy St. Albans was nothing short of electric as nearly 70 boys came out to the final open gym before tryouts.
This season, Tristan Menard will be at the helm of the BFA St. Albans Bobwhites varsity boys basketball team. The Bobwhites will also move back to the Metro this year, and Menard and the coaching staff are preparing for the change.
"We're looking forward to playing in the Metro. The pace of play is very different; they play a much more up-tempo style of basketball, and it's going to be a very good but necessary adjustment for everybody," said Menard. "I'm looking forward to the challenge."
Menard began strategizing for the season when he learned he'd be taking the varsity coaching position.
"We hit the ground running with offseason stuff-traveling out of state with AAU to get used to that tempo of play," said Menard. "You see great competition out of state."
Numbers in the BFA St. Albans program have soared, and Menard plans to build on that positivity.
"I think we'll have some energy in the gym we haven't seen in a while. We've got tremendous numbers, and the atmosphere is there," said Menard. "It's the perfect time to walk into the challenge as a first-time varsity coach. It's super exciting."
Menard has built a foundation in the BFA ST. Albans' freshmen and JV programs; he's also had an integral role in developing the youth basketball teams in St. Albans.
That experience has allowed Menard to form relationships with many in the basketball community. He's gathered a unique mix of coaches to help him build the basketball culture, including former BFA St. Albans girls varsity coach Shawn Earl.
"I couldn't ask for a better coaching staff and support. Shawn's my right-hand man, and he'll bring experience and knowledge; he also played collegiately. We constantly challenge one another. I'll rely on him a lot at this level."
Menard will also be working with Jeremy Franklin, Cody Bushway (JV-B boys), Shawn Sweeney (JV-A boys), Michael Moshovetis, and Mike Swim (JV girls), who will also be helping with the boys.
"I can't show enough appreciation for the staff and the community," said Menard. "The parents and family members I've worked with, whether at BFA St. Albans or through youth basketball, have been so supportive and welcoming."
St. Albans is well known for its outstanding hockey culture, and Menard wants to see that same enthusiasm grow for basketball.
"I don't want to take away from hockey, but I think we have room, with our numbers, to be a hockey and basketball school," said Menard.
"Building a winning culture is about more than wins and losses. Everyone wants to win a championship, and we'll work to get there, but it's going to take commitment."
The team will be having 6 am practices twice a week for the entire season, along with daily evening practices.
'We'll be working on putting the team over one person," said Menard. "We're here to strive for success and teach life lessons to the guys as players and students."
Seeing athletes graduate and have the opportunity to play at the college level is another goal of Menard's.
"A big way I'd track my success as a coach would be if we can help athletes play at the next level," said Menard. "We've got guys that want to do that, and they want someone to advocate for them."
