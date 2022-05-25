The Milton Yellow Jackets earned a 4-2 win over visiting MVU on Tuesday, May 24. Tristan Boutin earned the victory for Milton (CG, 2ER, 7H, 5K, 1W). Reid Myers took the loss for MVU (4 innings 3ER, 6H, 5K, 5W).
Multi hit players: Adam Greenfield (2-4 2 singles, R, RBI, SB) Evan Gorton (2-2 2 singles, R, 2 SB, W) Garrett Fregeau (2-3 2 singles,) Paul Barnum (2-3 2 singles, RBI)
MVU is now 8-7 and will play their season finale Thursday, May 26 at Vergennes.
