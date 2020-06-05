ST. ALBANS — After a spring full of uncertainty, the first signs of normalcy could be seen at Champlain Country Club this weekend, as the club played host to the first golf tournament of 2020.
The annual Member-Member tournament featured new safety precautions to limit player-to-player contact as well as changing course conditions due to a much-needed rainstorm on Friday night, which lowered temps significantly.
“The unusually warm and dry weather forced us to water heavily and back off of mowing early in the week as the grass was starting to get stressed,” said Chris Saylor, the course’s superintendent.
“On Friday morning, we were able to lower the height of cut, then mowed and rolled the greens every day to allow for them to play true in preparation for the tournament.”
The efforts of the greenskeepers were not lost on the golfers.
“The course was much more receptive after much needed overnight rain. The superintendent and his crew had the course in tip-top shape,” said Brendan Deso.
With the course ready to go and rains subsiding, play kicked off Saturday morning in a two-player team, best-ball format.
After the first 18 holes, the 4th flight, the team of Shane White/Chad Hatin, grabbed a lead shooting 8 over par while being closely tailed by Manahan/Write (9 over) and Smith/Aaron Reynolds (10 over).
The 3rd flight saw the tandem of Collin Chevalier/Craig Vandevord off to a lead (2 over), but not without being contested by Larry Chase/Jack Eldridge (5 over), as Larry Chase was able to hit a hole in one on hole 3.
The 2nd flight was led by Kevin Hurlbut/Ben Howrigan (1 under), followed up by Mike Coleman/Brian Wells (1 over). The 1st flight was a battle from the start with the Mitch Demar/Nate Demar duo, the six-time reigning champions of the tournament hitting 4 under par, followed by Jake Orr/Evan Russell (3 under) and Justin Ballard/Matt Poquette (2 under).
On Sunday, the final 18 holes were played for a total of 36 holes played. White/Hatin (4th flight) stayed the course and finished first shooting 21 over on 36 holes. Smith/Reynolds (25 over) finished second, Chris Parent/Paul Parent followed up with 27 over par for third.
In the 3rd flight, Vandevord/Chevalier (16 over) were just able to hold off Chase/Eldridge (17 over). Hurlbut/Howrigan were able to secure the 2nd flight shooting 3 over par. John Wilson/BJ Barret (8 over) and Brian Dusablon/Jason Thibault (11 over) followed up in second and third place, respectively.
The 1st flight got interesting as the Demar/Demar pair shot 2 under par on the final 18, for a total of 6 under par on 36, good for third place in the flight. Orr/Russel shot an impressive 4 under par on Sunday, matching the Demars’ score from Saturday’s 18, to finish 7 under par on the tournament.
The most impressive, however, was the duo of Poquette/Ballard shooting 5 under on Sunday to tie with Orr/Russell with 7 under on the tournament.
A sudden-death playoff took place on hole 18 (Par 4) between Orr/Russell and Poquette/Ballard as a tiebreaker. Both teams shot an even-par on the hole 18 to remain tied, so the playoff moved on to hole 10 (Par 4).
Orr and Russell were able to lay up their second shot onto the green and were eyeing a putt for birdie when Poquette was able to nail a 30-yard chip in for an eagle to win the tournament for Ballard and himself.
After a thrilling comeback to finish the first tournament of 2020, golf is back in full swing at Champlain Country Club, a welcome sign of things to come after a trying spring for everyone.