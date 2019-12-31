FRANKLIN COUNTY — 2019 was a year of great moments in youth sports in Franklin County. There were state titles won, long-time droughts broken, and epic victories.
Above all, there were moments shared by communities and families that will be spoken of for years to come. Local sports provide the opportunity for communities to bond over events past and present.
As we say goodbye to 2019 and look ahead to the wonderful memories to be made in 2020, the Messenger Sports staff hopes all of our athletes, coaches, fans, and families will cherish the time they have participating in local sports!