Top 10 sports moments of 2020 in Franklin County: titles, upsets, and COVID cancelations made this year unforgettable

It’s been a long, unusual year, but Franklin County athletes have continued to show their grit and determination through all the challenges they’ve faced.
Here’s a look back at some of the highlights from 2020, listed in chronological order. They’re moments that took place in a year we certainly won’t forget!
1. Elle Purrier breaks the American mile record by four seconds at 113th Millrose Games. Crossing the finish line at 4:16.85. Purrier, a Montgomery native, put Vermont on the map with her outstanding performance.
2. Enosburg Junior-Senior High School crowd surfs athletic director, Chris Brigham. A group of students got their wish at a girls’ varsity basketball game when ‘Brig’ agreed to be passed through the roaring student section.
3. Ruth Brueckner wins state title in 1500 meter at Vermont Indoor Track State Championship. Brueckner, a sophomore, finished first in DII and first overall with a time of 5:02.41. The title was her fifth in two years. She also placed second in the 300 meter run (3:16.71), and second in the 55 meter dash (7.8).
4.Enosburg Hornets upset Hazen in semifinal at Barre Aud. The Hornets varsity boys basketball team earned a 66-55 point win in the DIII basketball tournament semifinal game to upset longstanding rival Hazen. The Hornets had lost by 14 points to Hazen in the regular season. Aiden Kelly led the team with 17 points; Devyn Gleason had 13.
5. Bobwhite hockey team secures DI state title. The Bobwhites secured the title win just days before COVID canceled the remainder of the 2019-2020 winter playoff season. The Bobwhites secured the 4-1 win over Stowe at Gutterson Field House. Caden Hart scored a hattrick for BFA. The last Bobwhite to achieve that feat was BFA head coach Toby Ducolon in 1984.
6. Meghan Connor named 2020 Vermont Softball Gatorade Player of the Year. Connor was given the award based on her 2019 stats after the 2020 spring high school season was canceled. Connor was recognized for her outstanding accomplishments on the Comet softball team, including breaking the home run record. Connor batted .512, scored 104 runs (second all-time to Jenna Putnam’s 107), 103 hits (all-time record), 113 RBI (all-time record), and 23 home runs (all time record. All these records were set by the end of Connor’s junior year.
7. Fairfax’s Paige Superneau claims state title in Vermont Barrel Racing. The Green Mountain Barrel Racing Association hosted the Vermont State Championships at the Essex Fairgrounds this September. Paige Superneau and her horse Rain took the top spot in the ID and earned a three-peat title with 38 points on the season.
8. Fairfax/LU Bullets football earns semifinal game after incredible late-game upset in VIFL tournament. The DIII Fairfax/Lamoille Union football team faced a slew of DII and DI opponents in the 7v7 touch football season, overcoming many teams they’d never face in a normal season. The Bullets fell to Rice the Saturday before the playoff after a last-second touchdown attempt fell short by inches. The tables turned on Wednesday, October 28, when the Bullets earned a 28-26 victory on a touchdown by Shaun Gibson in the final seconds of the game.
9. Loghan Hughes and Ethan Mashtare become third-fastest male and female cross country runners in BFA St. Albans history. Hughes, a first-year runner for BFA, is only six seconds behind Marcie Sawyer and Marika Isom, who have both run a 5k race in a time of 19:44.
Mashtare ran the 5k race at the 2020 Vermont Cross Country State Championship in 17:24, putting him behind Kanoa King’s 17:03 from 2005 and Damian Bolduc’s 17:06 in 1992.
10. Enosburg and Fairfax boys’ varsity soccer teams face off in thrilling quarterfinal. The two in-county teams met in early November, battling through two overtimes and three rounds of penalty kicks before Enosburg earned the 1-0 victory.
