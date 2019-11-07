ST. ALBANS — Six-year-old, Ryan Toof, used his skill and his soccer ball to make his way to Rhode Island in the Elks Soccer Shoot this fall.
The fun began at the local Elks competition in St. Albans, hosted by Lodge #1566 and coordinated with the St. Albans Recreation Department.
The contest consists of kicking the soccer ball into a series of five goals that decrease in size from 48 inches to 17 inches. The U-8 contestants kicked 15 feet from the face of the goal.
The first stage of the competition took place on September 7th during the 1st to 4th-grade soccer practice and was hosted with a barbecue.
“The kids, if they want, get to jump in the competition,” said Matt Toof, Ryan’s dad, “and Ryan did well enough to advance to the state competition.”
The state competition was held on October 13th on the tennis courts at the Collins Perley Complex.
Ryan earned a perfect score at the state level, shooting the ball into all five of the nets.
Carrie, Ryan’s mom, chuckled as she recalled the warmups.
“For fifteen minutes he was just drilling the ball off the crossbar. I encouraged him to kick it gently,” said Carrie, “but when it was time to compete, he didn’t need any guidance. He was as cool and calm as could be and just tapped it in.”
After winning the state competition, Ryan and his family traveled to North Kingston, RI, on the weekend of November 2nd to compete at the regional level.
“We were really impressed that he made it as far as he did,” said Matt, “ and he was so calm the entire time.”
Carrie noted Ryan’s composure during the portions of the event that required him to be separated from his family.
“Ryan’s confidence, composure, determination, and focus stood out to me on this trip!” said Carrie. “When I told others he was six, they were surprised.”
For Ryan, bringing home three trophies was the highlight of the competition.
After gathering trophies at the local and state level, the trophy-less regional tournament provided for a teaching moment.
“It’s a good life lesson,” said Matt, “because you don’t always get a trophy for everything you do.”
Ryan did bring home pins from the representatives of each state at the regional tournament.
“The kids traded pins with each other at the banquet,” explained Matt. “One of his first reactions, after he won states, was that he’d never even heard of Rhode Island, so he got a geography lesson in all this, too.”
Ryan may have won the trophies, but he didn’t go it alone. His older siblings Owen and Katherine, were with him all the way.
“Owen was very supportive and Katherine was trying to keep score during the competition,” said Matt.
Owen, like any good brother, likes to keep Ryan on his toes.
“We don’t play together; we play against each other,” said Owen smiling, “and I always play goalie.”
Ryan was happy to display the trophies, pins, soccer ball, and jacket he brought home from his travels.
At the tender age of six, Ryan has two more years left to compete in the Elks Shoot, and he’s looking forward to another year.
“It was a healthy competition and allowed him to set a goal and accomplish it,” said Carrie.
“Watching him from afar and knowing he was out there on his own made me proud. Yes, he came home and was a complete turkey acting like a typical 6-year-old boy but through this experience, he proved that inside that crazy kid is a fierce competitor.”