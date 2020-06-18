ST. ALBANS — Mioka Benjamin (BFA St. Albans Class of 2020) spent her winters on the ice with the Collins Perley Figure Skating Club; springtime found her on the softball diamond.
“Figure skating is my number one sport! I love it so much,” said Benjamin.
“I’ve been figure skating since I was seven years old; before that, I played hockey.”
It was her father, Shawn, who asked Mioka if she’d like to try figure skating.
“I knew they wore pretty dresses, so I wanted to try it.”
Transitioning from hockey to figure skating did have some challenges.
“I remember tripping a lot on the toe pick as I got used to it,” said Benjamin with a chuckle.
As she persevered, Benjamin found she had made a good choice.
“I’m an independent person, and I enjoyed working on things myself and improving. At practice, we would work on our own, and the coaches would also work with us,” said Benjamin.
“As we got closer to the annual show, the skaters would work together and come up with a routine.”
The winter performance provides skaters an opportunity to highlight their skills.
“I don’t always like attention focused on me, but skating is different. I’m fine with the attention because I’ve worked hard to make sure all the skills I’ve included in my performance are done well,” said Benjamin.
“It’s very satisfying to perform and know I’ve done well. In my final and most recent solo, I was able to do it perfectly.”
The performance also provides older skaters the chance to encourage younger ones.
“One of the younger kids was nervous about going out on the ice for the dress rehearsal, but the day of the show, he was so excited,” said Benjamin.
“I enjoyed watching him do the routine, which he did so well.”
Looking back over her years performing with the CPSC, Benjamin recalled her favorite performance.
“A few years ago, we did an Olympic theme. I had a solo, which was nice. It was challenging doing some of the jumps because they were hard to do.”
Jumping is something Benjamin has enjoyed adding to her repertoire.
“I do mostly single rotations in the air. My favorite is the flip jump. It’s one of the first jumps I learned after the half-rotation jumps.
“I’ve been trying to get more power in my jumps. Skating fast helps with power, but so does reaching back farther and throwing your body into the jump.”
With jumping, there is bound to be falling.
“Surprisingly, I haven’t fallen very much. My technique is good, so if I mess up, I can catch myself,” said Benjamin.
“It doesn’t hurt too badly because I’m used to falling in other sports as well.”
Benjamin, who also played softball, sees correlations between her sports.
“Both sports require self-learning. You can be successful in softball and in skating if you can translate your individual success to work with others,” said Benjamin, “and communication is valuable in both!”
Benjamin has worked with coaches who’ve helped her succeed in both sports.
“The skating coaches are so patient with all of the skaters. Everyone progresses at different rates, and the coaches have to help each person where they are at,” said Benjamin.
With the Comets, Benjamin worked with Bert Berthiaume and Kevin McGinn.
“Coach Berthiaume has known me for a while; he knew how nervous I’d get when I needed to hit, but he’d reassure me I could do it,” said Benjamin.
“Working with Coach McGinn, I saw my batting improve; he’s such an amazing batting coach and anyone he teaches--their form is incredible.”
Benjamin played softball and skated for her own enjoyment, but she also loves helping others.
“I wasn’t planning to play varsity softball this year, but I was looking forward to helping with Little League,” said Benjamin.
“I was also able to help coach the younger kids in the skating club, and it was so much fun watching them progress.
“Watching them become better skaters, seeing their potential, and knowing how good they could be if they stuck with it, was a lot of fun.”
Over the years, Benjamin had two skaters who she looked up to.
“When I began figure skating, there was one amazing skater, Ariel Anne, who wasn’t that much older than I was, but she was amazing,” said Benjamin.
“I also loved watching Shannon McDonald, who was a year older than me, go into everything with so much confidence and power.”
Athletes at any level can become fatigued, and Benjamin was no exception.
“I had been skating a lot in St. Albans, Jay Peak, and Rouse’s Point. I took a year off, which I regretted; I came back the next year, and I was so eager to be better.”
Regardless of what she’s doing, Benjamin strives to bring the right mindset.
“If you go into something negatively, it most likely won’t turn out the way you want. Go in with a positive attitude; it’s a much better feeling. You will have times you get frustrated, but don’t give up!”
Benjamin expressed gratitude for the support she’s had from her parents, Shawn and Yurie, whether she’s been on the ice or the diamond.
“My dad may have wanted me to play hockey, but he was so supportive of me switching to figure skating. My parents have given me all the resources I’ve needed; I could never have done that myself.”
Looking back over her figure skating years, Benjamin is grateful for the memories and hopes others will take advantage of the program.
“I would recommend this for others. The coaches are amazing people, and they are so caring,” said Benjamin, “and being able to look back at the pictures and videos and see my improvement has been wonderful.”
Heather Nye, one of Benjamin’s figure skating coaches, spoke of her student.
“Mioka was the perfect role model for younger skaters at CPSC. She is hard-working, confident, self-motivated, and versatile,” said Nye.
“It was an honor to coach her; the younger skaters have some big skates to fill.”
Rhonda Fletcher of CPFSC also spoke of Benjamin’s presence in the program.
“Mioka is not only a terrific skater, but she has an amazing voice with a soft, gentle way about her that is a calming presence. She’s always ready to help out when called upon and adored by everyone. She will be missed.”
This fall, Benjamin will attend Virginia Commonwealth University; she plans to join the figure skating club.