SWANTON - The Vermont Principals' Association has announced that brothers John, Todd, and Matt Raliegh have been inducted into the VPA Hall of Fame for their incredible high school athletic careers at Missisquoi Valley Union High School.
Q&A with Todd Raleigh
What does it mean to you to enter the VPA Hall of Fame with John and Matt? I'm proud to go in with my brothers, and I'm glad to bring any kind of pride or happiness to those who will enjoy it. It never entered my mind that we'd all go in together. It changes the entire dynamic; it's so special to share it with your family and community, and it will mean a lot to my mom (Doris) and my coaches, and it would have meant a lot to my dad (Robert).
John touched so many people in his short time; he was a once-in-a-generation kind of person. I remember like yesterday when he won the state championship his senior year (Matt and I were the bat boys). We were celebrating on the bus, listening to 'We are the Champions' from the boom box. Matt and I went up front, and John told Jack (Eldridge) that we would bring more state championships to MVU. That planted it in our brains, and we knew we could and would.
What was it like sharing your high school years with Matt? We played three years together and won two titles. I think Matt's the most dynamic player in Vermont in the last forty years. He could hit, pitch, and field. John was a better pitcher, and Matt was the better hitter. Matt and I were always competitive, and it was great playing with him. Pitching and catching, we had our inside things--pick-offs in the field, and that went to college, too. We both brought things to one another and challenged each other on different levels. When you're playing together, you're just doing it; looking back, we complemented each other.
What do you remember about your high school coaches? We had unbelievable coaches and mentors: Joe Fiarkoski, Dan Marlow, Larry Trombley, and Joe Maley; we were so blessed to have those guys. They were all different and brought different things to the table. That lives on with the kids I've coached, including my own.
What would you like to say to that Swanton community about their support? There's no one more proud of Vermont, of Franklin County, of Swanton than I am. It's always good to come back, and I carry that Swanton heart with me. Growing up, it was like Sandlot. We played together every day. And it was kind of like Hoosiers--beating Burlington and the bigger schools. We had huge crowds, and it was so much fun for the town.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.