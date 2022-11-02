It would be an understatement to say that Todd Raleigh has had a busy summer, but there’s no question he’s having the time of his life as he’s enjoyed his son Cal’s success as the catcher for the Seattle Mariners.
Last week, Todd chatted with me from somewhere in North Carolina, where he'd traveled to watch his daughter Carly, an outstanding athlete in her own right, play volleyball. Carly accrued 1200 assists in two years as a setter for her high school team, and was first team all conference all four years.
While waiting to have a birthday lunch with Carly, Todd reflected on the season of incredible milestones Cal.
"It's been an unbelievable year. We went out during a ten-game homestand at the end of the season. We witnessed the walk-off homerun to clinch the playoff berth, and then we went back out for playoffs, said Todd.
"Every kid dreams about this, and to be there and share it with 48,000 people--I've been to Super Bowls, national championships, World Series games--I've never seen anything like it.”
As a father, Todd's grateful for the outpouring of gratitude from Mariners' fans.
"It was incredible to see what this means to the people of the Pacific Northwest. I had grown men coming to me, crying and thanking me. These people have so much passion for their teams.”
Cal’s come to call Seattle home, and for good reason.
"Baseball’s not just a game; it's a bond among the people, and I'm glad Cal's in a place that values him. I know he feels like he's been adopted by the people of the Pacific Northwest,” said Todd.
“I think many people relate to him; he's old school, quiet, and humble. As a parent, you feel good he's got a home, people appreciate him, and he's so glad he can be part of the program."
Todd has been around the game of baseball at every level, but he's never been the father of a Major League player enjoying the level of success Cal had in 2022.
"Seeing Cal be part of that, I can't explain it. The last three or four weeks blur together--going to games, jumping on planes, trying to work. I'm so glad I was there to witness it, and I'm so happy for Cal and proud of him. I want him to enjoy this and to look back someday and think, 'that was pretty cool.'"
While many people have gotten to know Cal over the summer, he's just one person in a very large and supportive Raleigh family that got their start in Swanton, VT. Cal's family members have traveled the country to lend their support, and his mother Doris and sisters Robin and Jennifer were in attendance for the walk-off home run at the end of the regular season.
"I've experienced a lot of big games; I know the atmosphere, but I wanted my mom and sisters to come out and experience it (my brothers David, Matt, and Joe couldn't go.) My mom's been to so many games in her life, but nothing like this," said Todd.
"There's no question Cal’s family--aunts, uncles, and cousins are his biggest fans. They love him and are so proud of him. They send me stuff from social to make sure I see it; it means a lot to me."
The love for sports does run deep in the Raleigh family, and so does the support.
"We're very tight-knit, and my family shares in the joy and the pride. Being able to share this with my cousins and uncles--who showed up at fields when I didn't know they were coming--is incredible," said Todd. "My aunt, who's in her 90s, called me and told me she doesn't miss a game of Cal's. We've all believed in this for Cal, and sharing these special moments is cool. He's got a great support system."
Todd brings a wealth of experience with him when it comes to baseball, and his words about Cal's inner circle prove it.
"Cal's got an awesome inner circle for baseball; he's got his dad, his uncle Matt, and Coach Jack Leggett. It's a small, tight circle. It's good, and people notice it; they see his maturity and work ethic, and they appreciate his preparation."
When asked if anything had surprised him so far, Todd reflected on the events of the season.
"The walk-off homerun to clinch the postseason has never been done in MLB history; I can't say I called that. I posted a couple of years ago that he'd be an all-star. His numbers spoke of that in the minors. But how fast he rose to be a Gold Glove finalist? To see him get this recognition from the coaches did surprise me. The Silver Slugger finalist? Not surprised," said Todd.
"I thought he'd have success, but this was quick. I'm not surprised by how he handled things, but it's hard for me to get my head around how fast he rose to be among the top catchers--Carlton Fiske was my idol...Johnny Bench...Mike Piazza and now Cal. They're the only catchers to hit 25 homers at or before age 25. It blows me away. As a baseball historian with love, passion, and respect for the game, it's hard for me to swallow in a good way!"
Todd believes the best is yet to come.
"Cal hasn't peaked yet. He's going to get better and smarter every year. We're just getting the ball rolling. I'm not missing anything, and I want to be there. I just love it."
