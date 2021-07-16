The news of Cal Raleigh's call to the majors reverberated through my Facebook feed on Saturday afternoon. Like many from Franklin County, I've been waiting for this moment, and to see his father, Todd Raleigh's post, announcing that Cal had received the long-awaited call to the Majors brought a smile to my face.
I thought of how happy his Vermont family must be and about how Jack Eldridge and Larry Trombley, men who coached Todd and his brothers Matt and John to state titles at MVU, must have glowed with pride at the news.
When you've got a kid waiting for a call up to the Big Leagues, you know things can change fast. Todd Raleigh worked all day Saturday (July 10), and later sat down to watch his Cal's game with the Tacoma Raniers. Cal doubled in the first inning, but in the second inning the commentators noted a lineup change; Cal and his best friend weren’t returning to the game.
"I knew this could be it, but the timing was strange. A minute later, my phone rang, and it was Cal. He told me he had something to tell me. I put the phone on speaker, and Cal told me he got the call. My wife went crazy!"
Forty hours of adrenaline. That call came around 8:30 pm, and the Raleigh family lept to action. Todd’s daughter Emma booked flights to Seattle; at 2 am, they were on the road for a 5 am flight.
"We got to Seattle around 11 am; the game started at 1 pm; we got to the stadium at 12:30. I've never seen my kids that tired, but it was unbelievable!" said Todd.
You've coached athletes who've made it to the majors; what's it like hitting the milestone with one of your own? "It's an unbelievable feeling to see the guys I've known go pro, but it was different with one of my own. I'm happy for Cal and what he's achieved; I'm proud of him, but I'm really happy for him.
Cal got a warm reception in Seattle. "The crowd went crazy when Cal was introduced in Seattle. In his last at-bat in the ninth inning, they were chanting his name. We went out to eat after the game, and people even recognized him at the restaurant."
Getting the family together: "My kids are so tight. The girls were a little excited, and his younger brother T thinks it's the coolest thing ever to have his brother in the Big Leagues. Everyone was so proud, and it was so special to have everyone there."
Making it to the Big Leagues: "You're in elite company. You've arrived. I don't know if Cal looks at it that way; he's so calm and reserved."
Have you enjoyed the support from your hometown? "Seeing the Facebook posts and reactions from Vermont makes us feel good, and it means a lot."
