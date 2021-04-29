Last winter, Toby Ducolon and ten other Vermonters were named as the was eighth class of inductees for the Vermont Sports Hall of Fame. They will celebrate with a virtual celebration, Thursday April 29, 2021, at 7 pm.
I was present at the press conference last winter, on January 29, when Ducolon and the others were officially announced, and it was an honor to spend time among such great athletes and coaches. The link to that article is included in this one; I'd welcome you to read it if you'd like to know a little more about Ducolon and the standout career he's had as a coach and a player.
The 2020-21 inductees include standout cross country and track star Tara Chaplin of Middlesex; Legendary ice hockey coach Jim Cross of the University of Vermont; All-Star hockey player and coach Toby Ducolon of St. Albans; Renowned gymnastics champion Debbie Dunkley of South Burlington; Olympic ski jumper Jeff Hastings of Norwich; Basketball legends Ed Hockenbury of Northfield and Sarah Schreib of East Fairfield; Fabled golf pro and basketball player Libby Smith of Essex; Women’s ice hockey pioneer, Carol Weston of Bristol. Record-setting golfer Thomas ‘Tom’ Pierce of Rutland, was selected as this year’s historic inductee along with Mickey and Ginny Cochran, the David Hakins inductees, for exceptional promotion of sports, athletics and recreation in the state.
In a normal year, the inductees would attend an in-person induction banquet, but this year, the banquet has been postponed due to Covid-19; the 11 inductees will be honored with the next class during the in-person dinner and celebration in 2022.
Mike McCune, sports director of WCAX-TV in South Burlington, will be the guest host. The link to the 7 p.m. online event will be posted on www.vermontsportshall.com -- the Vermont Sports Hall of Fame website.
The broadcast will be available later for replay online and the plan is to make it available to air on community access channels on cable television systems throughout Vermont.
Regional Educational Television Network in Burlington is producing the event. The ceremony is presented by Myers Waste.
