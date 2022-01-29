BFA St. Albans head coach Toby Ducolon was recognized on Friday, Jan. 28, at a University of Vermont hockey game for his 32 years coaching the BFA St. Albans Bobwhites hockey team.
Ducolon is the eighth coach to head the Bobwhites' hockey program, and a graduate of BFA St. Albans High School and the University of Vermont, where he was an outstanding member of the varsity hockey teams at both institutions.
The Bobwhites have flourished under Ducolon's direction, winning many state championships, including back-to-back titles in 2020 and 2021.
Ducolon announced his retirement this fall. This week, BFA St. Albans announced that BFA St. Albans graduate and Bobwhite hockey assistant coach Ben Roberts would take the helm for the 2022-23 season.
The 2021-22 BFA Bobwhites attended the UVM hockey game to take part in Ducolon's recognition.
