Tim Luneau has been named the Missisquoi Valley Union girls' varsity program head coach. Luneau has spent years coaching youth basketball in Franklin County and will leverage that experience to help develop a program that's been on the rise in recent years.
Q&A with coach Tim Luneau
What have you observed in the preseason scrimmages? We're playing a slightly atypical style this year, which should be interesting. It certainly helps with player buy-in when it's successful right out of the gate. I believe everyone scored in our scrimmages, including our two freshmen and two sophomores, which is great for their early season/first time on varsity jitters.
What's the makeup of this year's team? Both freshmen, Avery Guyette and Kelsey Paradee, and one sophomore, Aleigha Wilson, played with my varsity AAU team this past spring with the likes of Emily Adams and Alexis Kittell, so they got to learn from some of the best. We have a good mix of experienced seniors and youth as we look to build on last year's significant step forward as a program. We're looking to build a culture with higher expectations than years past, which would include more participation by our coaches and players in youth leagues, including AAU in the spring, summer clinics and camps, and fun mixed runs.
What are your expectations for this season? I'm looking forward to the season. Generally, we'll be a tough defensive team, and we'll try to control the things we can control, like our effort, which shows up in rebounding and defense. One area we're aiming to improve significantly is taking better care of the ball. We want all possessions to end in good shots; we can't worry about makes or misses, but we can only control whether we're taking good shots. One thing I've learned watching Vermont's premier program, Champlain Valley Union, and their coach Ute Otley, is that you give yourself a chance to win by simply not beating yourself with turnovers, so that's been an early focus in practice.
I look forward to giving our seniors Destinee Pigeon, Kasandra Reynolds, and Mckenzie Vincent a great final season that hopefully ends with a couple of games in Barre. I also want to thank Jeremy Paradee, who’s been helping me with youth programs and is now coaching the JV girls’ team at MVU.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.