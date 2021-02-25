Girls' basketball
Richford 26 vs. Danville 56
Highlights: "Danville is a tough team. We knew it was going to be a hard game going in, but we moved the ball well and we got some good open shots. Sierra Derby had a big game underneath; her teammates did well getting the ball to her at the post. She was able to score and draw some fouls. Aubrey Fadden had a strong game as well. She found some open shots, hitting a 3-pointer in the first quarter," said Rockets coach Tim Lagasse
"We are a young team that is improving each game. The girls give 110 percent from buzzer to buzzer and have applied what they have learned from game to game."
High scorers: Sierra Derby 12, Aubrey Fadden 7
BFA Fairfax 52 vs Hazen 48
Highlights: "This was a 2-point game with a few seconds left and Jaycee Douglas stepped to the line and made 2 free throws in a 1 and 1 situation to seal the victory," said BFA Fairfax coach Lee Tourville.
Fairfax high scorers: Madison Murphy 14 points and 10 rebounds, Jaycee Douglas 12 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists and Paige Superneau had 10 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists.
