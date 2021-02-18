Girls' Basketball
Enosburg 35 vs. MMU 24
Enosburg high scorers: Emily Adams with 19 and Sophie Burns with 8.
MVU 20 vs. Vergennes 34
MVU high scorers: Madison Gagne with 6.
BFA Fairfax 28 vs. Northfield 25
Highlights: "We Jumped out to a 7-0 lead but Northfield kept fighting back. With the game close at the end, senior, Jaycee Douglas stepped up to the line and hit two free throws to seal the win. Hazel Albee and Madison Murphy were relentless on the defensive end," said BFA Fairfax coach Lee Tourville.
Fairfax high scorers: Jaycee Douglas, Paige Superneau, and Hazel Albee all with 8 points.
Comets 27 vs. CVU 44
Highlights: "We played very well in first quarter and had a 10-9 lead. The secret in my opinion was our discipline and consistency. In the second quarter some of that waned and we took some bad shots which hindered our ability to score and allowed CVU to get out and run a little bit. Despite that, we were down 21-14 at the half. Pippa Kittell was in foul trouble throughout so we had to manage that," said Comet coach Paul LaFountain.
"The 3rd quarter is where CVU pulled away and outscored us 17-6. We were unable to score for most of the second and third quarters. Against their 3-2 zone, we struggled to be decisive and settled for way too many jumpshots. All things we will continue to work on going forward. Overall, as a team only four players scored and it's difficult to win games like that. We need more balanced scoring and other players willing to step up into that role when necessary. All of our players can score, they just need to seek it out during the games when they are open or have openings.
"Lastly, I thought this was a good test for our team; now we know where the bar is and how far we have to go to reach it. We can compete with them talent wise without a doubt, where we need to continue to improve is our consistency and discipline across all 32 minutes of the game."
High scorers: Caitlyn Dasaro had 11 points and Maren McGinn had 10 for the Comets. CVU's Gilwee had 13 points, Hunter had 10.
