BFA Fairfax girls Ultimate Frisbee 14 vs. South Burlington 4
Fairfax leaders: Emmi Sturm (3 Assists, 4 Points, 3 Deflected Passes), Michelle Lynch (3 Points, 2 Deflected Passes), and Sam Langlois (6 Assists, 1 Deflected Pass).
MVU softball 11 vs. North Country 1
MVU softball (7-3) earned an 11-1win over North Country (3-6) on Thursday evening. Natalee Harvey threw all 7 innings allowing 1 run (unearned), 4-hits, 4-BB, and 12 strikeouts.
MVU leading hitters: Alex Brouillette had 3 hits with 2-doubles and a solo home run in the 5th. Rhianna Sweeney, Abigail Paquette, and Natalee Harvey each had 2 hits including a solo home run by Harvey in the 4th.
Enosburg baseball 6 at Vergennes 7
The Hornets fell to the Commodores in 8 innings at Vergennes on Thursday afternoon.
Winning pitcher: Jarret Muzzy who pitched 7th and 8th innings in relief for Barrat Barrows who pitched 6 innings, 5 hits, 3 BB’s, and 9 K’s.
Losing pitcher: Kam Lovelette pitched 7th and 8th in relief for Brandon Parent who pitched 6 innings, 8 hits, 3 BB’s and 4 K’s.
Offensively for Vergennes: Barret Barrows walk off in the 8th. Elijah Duprey had 3 hits including a double and a RBI. Nate Muzzy doubled. Parker Kaynant also added 2 hits.
Offensively for Enosburg: Justis Orton 2-2 with 2 home runs. A 2 run homer in the first and solo in the third. Shea Howrigan had a hit with 2 RBI’s
Record: Enosburg 6-2
MVU baseball at 12 at Mt. Abe 15-12
Eli Calhoun took the loss for MVU throwing 4 innings allowing 5 earned runs, 10 hits, 2 walks while striking out 2.
MVU offense: Garrett Fregeau went 3-5 with 3 singles, 3 runs scored, 2 RBI. Jackson Porter went 2-2 with 2 singles, 3 RBI, and scored 2 runs. Patrick Walker went 2-4 with a single, double, , a walk, 4 RBI, and a run scored. JJ Beaurgard went 2-4 with 2 singles, and 2 runs scored.
MVU's record: 4-7
BFA girls tennis 2 vs. North Country 5
Winning players: Lydia Hodgeman and 1st doubles team Lyla Rouleau and Genevieve Laclair
Highlights: this was the win for Lydia and the first win for doubles.
