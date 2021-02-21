HIGHGATE — If you like defensive playoff-type hockey, then Saturday night’s contest between Milton and MVU was the one to watch. The game remained scoreless until midway through the third period when MVU’s Steven King carried the mail the length of the ice and blasted one over goalie Teddy Munson”s glove breaking the scoreless tie. The Thunderbirds went on to win, 3-0.
Yellow Jacket Cam Fougere walked in alone from the blue line and drilled MVU goalie Garett Fregeau smack in the chest for the only good scoring opportunity in the first period. Both teams had 10 shots on goal, but most were the easy save variety.
The ice tilted Milton’s way in the second. A quick 2-on-1 developed in the MVU zone, with Cooper Goodrich being left alone in front. The captain tipped the puck just wide in the first of many quality Milton chances in the period.
Fregeau was in a shooting gallery for most of the frame. The Thunderbirds were having trouble breaking out against Milton’s lock and iced the puck several times.
When the Thunderbirds were called for a 5-minute major boarding penalty, the Yellow Jackets looked to be in the driver’s seat with 4 1/2 minutes left in the period.
MVU answered the call with great penalty killing and got out of the period unscathed. Captain Charlie Gates was out for the whole time, sending several clearing shots down the ice and standing guys up at the blue line.
“We were controlling the game, and when we went on the powerplay I got excited,” said Milton coach Bryant Perry. “When we didn’t cash in, we lost that momentum and never did get our mojo back in the third.”
“Garrett kept us in when we weren’t at our best,” commented MVU coach Chris Hatin. “We were fighting it a bit in the first two periods, maybe gripping the stick a little too hard and getting frustrated. Milton wasn’t giving us much room to work. The major penalty kill was the turning point of the game. Our guys have so much passion for special teams, and we played stronger after that.”
Milton did almost get the first goal early in the third when Thunderbird defenseman Issac Overton swiped a puck that got by Fregeau out of the crease.
MVU finally ramped up the offense; Hunter Mason dropped the puck off to Ethan Messier and went to the net. Messier's shot got through and bounced off Munson back to Mason, who banked it off the goalie’s shoulder just wide.
MVU got their only powerplay chance of the game and made it count. King’s end-to-end rush put the Thunderbirds up with eight minutes to play.
Now it was Munson’s turn to be in the shooting gallery. The T-Birds were swarming the zone looking for some insurance. They found it in Jackson Porter.
“I shot at the goal, but it hit the defenseman’s leg and came back to me, “ recalled Porter. “I circled the net trying to pass to Charlie at the point, but a guy bodied me, and I held on circling up in the slot. I looked up, seeing the red post on the far side, shot, and it went in. We knew the next goal was going to be important, just so happy it was us.”
Milton pulled the goalie with about two minutes left, and after a couple of Thunderbird icings, Messier scored an empty netter.
When asked about building a team in eight games versus the usual 20 games, Perry replied, “It’s hard. We have a number of new guys, and we don’t have that locker room chemistry. Hard to get the guys excited, no music, high 5’s, fans, that sort of stuff that makes a team come together. We’re doing the best we can.”
Hatin was a little concerned about giving Milton some chances at the end with a one-goal lead.
“We had a couple guys pinch at the blue line giving up odd-man rushes. Another time stickhandling and having the puck stripped. This time it didn’t hurt us. We have good chemistry as we only lost two to graduation. We just need to keep doing the small things right.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.