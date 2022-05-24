SWANTON - The MVU Thunderbirds hosted the St. Johnsbury Hilltoppers for senior day on Tuesday, May 24, earning a 3-2 win in extra innings.
After Molly Medor closed a scoreless top of the first from the circle, Madison Guyette led off for the T-birds, hitting a single, stealing second and third, and scoring on Alexandra Brouillette's line-drive for the game's first run.
Medor went back to work in the second, allowing one hit and fanning three Hilltoppers to return the T-birds to the batter's box.
Madison Aiken dropped a hit into shallow right to lead off for MVU in the bottom of the second. Abby Paquette's sac-bunt moved Aiken to second, but the Thunderbirds were unable to plate the run.
Medor retired three consecutive Hilltoppers to close the top of the third inning, and Guyette ripped a ball to center but was thrown out at second on a bunt play that landed Alison Stetson on first.
Brouillette sent a ball sailing to right for a hit, but St. Johnsbury earned the next out, and MVU stranded two runners.
St. Johnsbury stranded a runner of their own in the top of the fourth. MVU's Destinee Pigeon stroked a two-out line drive to center, but St. Johnsbury earned the final out to end the inning.
Medor took the first and second outs of the fifth herself, and Brouillette caught a pop up at short to end the half-inning. MVU held their slender 1-0 lead heading into the bottom of the fifth, hoping to extend the advantage.
Alison Stetson roped a single to the right corner to get the T-birds started. Brouillette walked, and Molly Gagne's grounder advanced the runners, putting Stetson at third, but once again, St. Johnsbury worked out of the jam.
The Hilltoppers started the top of the sixth with a stand-up triple, putting the tying run just 60 feet from home plate. Medor struck out the next two batters, but an overthrow opened the door for St. Johnsbury to tie the game 1-1. Medor fielded a grounder for the final out of the half-inning.
Pigeon came through for the Thunderbirds in the bottom of the sixth, hitting a two-out double; Madison Gagne followed with a double, sending Pigeon across the plate with the go-ahead run.
St. Johnsbury once again led off the inning with a triple; a bunt scored the runner, forcing a bottom seven appearance for MVU.
An overthrow handed Brouillette first and second base to put her in scoring position, but the Hilltoppers stifled the threat and sent the game into extra innings.
Pauquette corralled a high fly ball for the first out of the eighth, and Molly Gagne made two catches in center to close the top of the eighth.
Aiken beat out a slow grounder to give MVU the runner they needed in the bottom of the eighth. A walk put Paquette on first, and a passed ball advanced both runners, putting the go-ahead run at third.
Guyette got the job done, hitting the walk-off single the T-birds needed to secure the 3-2 win.
The walk-off hit was the first in Guyette's varsity career.
"It was nerve-wracking," said Guyette. "I just had to trust myself. I ran and prayed!"
Medor threw a complete game, striking out 12 and allowing 4 hits.
"My defense did an amazing job! The plays in the infield were amazing, and so were the catches in the outfield. They helped us win the game."
MVU coach Jay Hartman was pleased.
"We showed a lot of ability to overcome adversity. They had us on the ropes a couple of times; we managed to get a big out when we could," said Hartman.
"We had some good base running--Madison Aiken led off the eighth inning, and Ashlyn Dupree (running for Aiken) navigated her way around the bases. Guyette put the ball in play, and good things happened. I'm very proud of the team."
The Thunderbirds, now 12-2, celebrated their graduating seniors on Tuesday afternoon.
"We don't have captains in this program, but we do lean on our seniors because they have the greatest amount of experience, have been with us the longest, and for them it's the last ride," said Hartman.
"The five of them did a very good job today, and at one time or another, they all helped us get where we got at the end of the game. And hopefully, we've got another five or six games they can be part of."
