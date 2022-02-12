McKenzie Vincent

MVU's McKenzie Vincent, pictured here against BFA Fairfax earlier this season, led the MVU Thunderbirds in their road win against Vergennes. 

 Ari Beauregard
The MVU Thunderbirds girls' varsity basketball team topped the Vergennes Commodores 48-34 on Saturday, Feb. 12.  
 
MVU coach Jen Gagne celebrated the team's accomplishment.
 
"With this win, we will finish our season with a winning record," said Gagne.
"That’s huge. That hasn’t been done since 1991."
 
The Thunderbirds held a 26-18 advantage at the half. The game plan, according to Gagne, was to contain Vergennes' Felicia Poirier, who scored 27 points on the Thunderbirds when the teams met last. On Saturday, she scored only six points. 
 
"Molly Medor played a huge game for us putting the stop on her (Poirier) with outstanding defense," said Gagne. "Offensive flow was much better today, and defense was key in this win. We made some good stops and capitalized on them on the other end."
 
According to Gagne, the T-birds have more work to do in the final week of their regular season.
 
"We have a few tough teams this last week of regular season," said Gagne, "but if we can continue to play with this grit and grind like we did tonight, we can be competitive with anyone."

MVU scoring leaders: Mackenzie Vincent scored 17 points and Abby Paquette and Destinee Pigeon had 9 points each. Alex Bourdeau had 8 points.

 

