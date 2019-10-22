STRATTON — The MVU girls varsity soccer team traveled to Stratton, the underdogs in the 12th seed, headed to face the fifth seed. The Thunderbirds (12 seed) brought their best, securing an unexpected 1-0 win over the five seed.
Stratton controlled the midfield early in the first half, but MVU wasn’t going down easily.
The Thunderbirds generated opportunities throughout the game with wings Julia Horton or Mercedes Slack working diligently on the other side.
MVU’s best scoring chance in the first half came with just 6 seconds left on the clock. Ava Hubbard’s corner kick set up Horton for shot, but the Stratton goalie made the left-handed save.
MVU’s Emily Graham, a starting defender, was injured with 5:35 left in the first half causing her to leave the game. Madison Gagne, Kassie Wilkins, Natalie Oliver, Madisson Bruley and Madison Guyette proved a solid wall, filling gaps.
The second half began much like the first with Stratton physically controlling the midfield. Once again, MVU generated strong chances up the wings.
Ava Hubbard had several shots on goal, all saved by a stellar effort from Stratton’s goalie. Alexandra Brouillette also managed to get in on Stratton’s goalie, initially with no success.
Brouillette, who wasn’t ready to see MVU’s season end, came back to get the game winner with 12:35 left in the double overtime after a strong rush up the wing by Mercedes Slack.
Slack crossed to Alex, the initial initial shot was blocked, Brouillette kept the pressure on, snagging the rebound and putting the ball into the right corner.
“We just outworked Stratton from start to the finish,” said Brouillette. “Our defense played a key role in tonight’s win. We were very evenly matched teams, and it was an all around competitive game. It has been a very long time since we have won a playoff game.”
“This year we had a better mindset going into this game after coming off the season 8-6. The goal I scored wouldn’t have come without everyone else working hard on both offense and defense. We worked as a team; I happened to be at the right spot at the right time.”
MVU goalie Madison Conley shared Brouillette’s excitement and team spirit.
“This was a great game! We went out there like it was our last game as it could’ve been, and we just played our hearts out,” said Conley. “We played like a team and relied on each other--we played like family tonight and that’s crucial for playoffs.”
Madison Conley had 10 saves for MVU. Stratton Mountain goalkeeper had 13.
MVU plays the eighth seed, Montpelier, in Montpelier on Friday at 3pm.