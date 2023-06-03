On Saturday June 3, the fifth seeded Lady Thunderbirds traveled to South Burlington to face the fourth seeded South Burlington Wolves in the Division 1 Quarterfinals. The teams split during the regular season, with MVU winning the first game 7–2, and South Burlington winning the second contest 5–2.
The Lady Thunderbirds played a complete game in this playoff contest, winning by a score of 10–1.
Molly Medor was excellent in the circle, striking out ten, while walking two and allowing three hits.
The bats were alive, with thirteen hits during the game. Molly Medor was two for five with a double, while Destinee Pigeon was three for five with three runs scored. Molly Gagne was three for five and scored three runs, Lizi Bourdeau was two for five, with two runs scored. Sierra Reynolds had a pinch-hit ground rule double.
This was a true team effort. We moved runners with timely bunting and effective base running. The Lady Thunderbirds move on to the semifinals early next week against heavily favored and No. 1 seed BFA-St. Albans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.