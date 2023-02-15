The MVU Thunderbirds girls’ varsity basketball team earned a 52-44 win over Lyndon Institute on Tuesday, Feb. 14. The teams were tied at 14 at the end of the first quarter. MVU held a nine point lead late in the secondnd but Lyndon’s sharp shooting guard, Brookelyn Robinson, hit a long three at the buzzer to make it 24-30 at half.
The T-birds didn’t allow a field goal in the third outscoring Lyndon 10-3, and in the fourth, MVU nursed the lead and held off a couple more tough three-makes by Robinson to get the win.
MVU coach Tim Luneau spoke of the game: “We had good free throw shooting late again by McKenzie Vincent and Kassandra Reynolds. Mac had a great touch and dominated the boards; she ended up with 26 points. We had a great all around defensive effort and limited their second best offensive player, Molly Smith, to just three points thanks to a great effort by Destines Pigeon.”
Luneau also spoke about the defensive effort needed to try to contain Robinson: “Alexandra Bourdeau and Avery Guyette did a great job on Robinson, although she ended with 21, she is capable of a whole lot more. Kassandra Reynolds and Kelsey Paradee also both had a lot of good hustle plays, steals, rebounds etc. Lyndon couldn’t stop Mac and we got timely shooting from all our guards.”
Scoring leaders: Mckenzie Vincent had 26 for MVU and Destinee Pigeon had 12. Brookelyn Robinson had 21 for Lyndon.
