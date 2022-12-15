The Missisquoi Valley Union Thunderbirds girls' hockey team earned an 8-6 win over U32 on Tuesday, Dec. 13. MVU goals were scored by Emily Airoldi and Rory Schreindorfer with two, and Addyson Longway, Abigail Wilcox, and Madison Chevalier with one each.
Rory Schreindorfer, Addyson Longway, Lilliana Fournier, Addison Gates, Emily Airoldi, and Lilliana Fournier each had assists. MVU had 21 saves in goal (we'll update when we get the name of the goalie as this report came from the hosting team's coach.)
