SWANTON - The Missisquoi Valley Union girls' hockey team's annual Pink Game, where proceeds go to the Jimmy Bashaw Cancer Fund, was played before a large crowd in Highgate on Wednesday, Jan. 4. The hometown faithful went home happy as the Thunderbirds defeated Middlebury 3-1.
“Very happy with the effort,” said MVU coach Katie Campbell. “We skated as a team, working together and putting things that we’ve worked on in practice to good use.”
The T-Birds' first good chance came with seven minutes gone in the first. Addyson Longway rushed up along the boards and made a nifty move to the middle, shooting and forcing Tiger goalie Ruby Hubbell to make her first tough save. A minute later, MVU was back at it.
This time Abigail Wilcox let one go from the slot. The shot hit Hubbell’s chest protector and went to Emily Airoldi, who was crashing the net. Airoldi pounded it into the pads, but this time the puck bounced to the side enough for Airoldi to score.
The Tigers had most of the pressure in the last half of the period and the first half of the second, then went on the powerplay looking for the equalizer.
MVU goalie Jadyn Lapan was outstanding all game and had some huge saves during the penalty kill. Then Brooke Rainville skated the puck down the ice and nearly scored a shorty. The puck stayed in the zone, and the Tigers figured they were going to get it out.
Rule Number one: make sure the puck exits the zone before your defensemen do. MVU’s Lilliana Fournier saw this play develop, so she went to the far post as Longway kept the puck in at the point and then fed a wide-open Fournier, who scored a short-handed tally.
The Tigers called a time-out, not believing they were down 2-0, despite dominating shots on goal. Credit the team defense of MVU for blocking many shots and not giving up the second chances.
“That’s an area we’ve concentrated on the last couple of weeks,” said Campbell. “Taking care of the house. Blocking shots, clearing rebounds, and boxing out, so there are no second chances. The whole team did that tonight.”
Middlebury scored late in the second to pull within one going into the third.
About a minute in, MVU had a face off in the Tiger end. The puck was tied up at the dot, where Madisyn Spears plowed her way through and made it to the net. Spears first shot came off Hubbell’s pads, then Spears followed with the rebound shot that went five hole for her first varsity goal.
“It felt great, getting out there and starting,” said the eighth grader. When asked if the jump to high school was tough, Spears replied, “we’ve put a lot of work in, and the coaches have prepared us pretty well.”
The rest of the period was evenly played. MVU’s best chance was when Rory Schreindorfer skated right down Main Street with a defenseman who looked to be holding her stick. Schreindorfer still managed to shoot, but with a lot less velocity than normal.
Middlebury nearly scored with a minute left when a shot deflected in on Lapan, (33 saves), who was unaware that the puck was under her pads.
The victory puts MVU at 3-2.
“Another thing that was much improved tonight was getting the puck out of our zone,” concluded Campbell. “We’ve stressed take the space instead of forcing it through players. Avoid the clogged areas, pick your head up, and hit the open player. We’re gaining confidence and moved up another notch tonight.”
