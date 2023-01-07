The MVU Thunderbirds earned a 52-40 point win over the visiting Middlebury Tigers on Saturday, Jan. 7. Six Thunderbirds contributed to the scoring effort, but Destinee Pigeon led all scorers with 23.
MVU coach Tim Luneau spoke of the T-birds’ efforts in the game: “We got in some foul trouble, but I can trust everyone on my bench to step up when called upon and they all played great. We've been working on some situational work and that's been paying off as we scored at the end of the first and second and went into halftime with a four point lead.”
According to Luneau, short bench for Middlebury played in the MVU’s favor.
“We tried to keep the pace up and that paid off as they slowed down in the fourth. Mckenzie Vincent had a strong game both going to the basket and rebounding. Our guards did a nice job taking care of the ball today and our press was effective.”
Luneau had prepared the Thunderbirds for their opponents.
“Middlebury lost to Mt. Abe, who also pressed, and I was sure they knew we would as well; they were much better prepared than they were against Mt. Abe’s press but we still managed some crucial turnovers which we converted to baskets early,” said Luneau.
“Our main focus was to contain Elle Sellers who's a very skilled shooter and can also go inside. We even doubled her second half to try to force someone else on their team to beat us; she had 13 in the first half four in the second.”
Luneau spoke of the progress he’s seeing with the team: “This was our first game that wasn't lopsided for better or worse, and I was happy we were able to close it out shooting very well from the free throw line. Avery Guyette had a lot of rebounds late and hit a few big free throws and Alex Bourdeau had a solid all around game; everyone has made improvements on defense and running the floor. It was a great all around effort today.”
Scoring leaders: Destinee Pigeon led all scorers with 23, Alexandra Bourdeau had 13, and McKenzie Vincent had 11 for the Thunderbirds. Elle Sellers had 17 for the Tigers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.