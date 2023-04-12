The Missisquoi Valley Union Thunderbirds varsity baseball team outscored the Burlington Seahorses 4-6 on Tuesday, April 11, after a breakout fifth inning. Four T-birds crossed the plate in the fifth to take a 5-2 lead after trailing 2-1 early. MVU's Parker Hakey threw all seven innings, allowing five hits, striking out six, and walking two.
Parker Hakey and Garrett Fregeau each had two hits for the Thunderbirds; Gavin Nichols, Tabor Rich, Ray Fournier, and Wyatt Bellrose each had one hit.
