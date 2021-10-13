RICHFORD - The Richford Rockets girls soccer team hosted the Missisquoi Valley Union Thunderbirds on Wednesday afternoon in a classic in-county contest. The Thunderbirds earned the 6-0 win.
Fans were treated to a tightly played first half and gorgeous views of Vermont's finest fall colors as the teams battled to get on the board.
MVU came up with several chances early in the first half, but Aubrey Fadden was quick on her feet in net for Richford.
MVU's Abby Wilcox finally scored a goal off a rebound with 14 minutes remaining in the half; Ava Hubbard tacked on the T-birds second goal shortly after.
Richford almost halved the deficit, but MVU keeper Shanneal Unwin snagged the save to keep the Rockets off the board. The Thunderbirds left the first half with a 2-0 lead.
Alex Brouillette notched MVU's third goal on a header off a corner kick in the first two minutes of the second half.
Thunderbird Tiauna Clark scored her first varsity goal with 34 minutes remaining in the half; Brouillette came up with another header off a corner kick for MVU's fifth goal.
Abby Wilcox notched her second goal of the game late in the final seconds, giving MVU a 6-0 advantage.
After the game, Clark was named a Player of the Game by MVU coaches Roy Adams and Jen Gagne.
"This is Tiauna's last game with us, and she scored her first varsity goal," said Adams, noting that Clark will be leaving to attend early college at Johnson.
Clark was pleased with the recognition and the goal, "I was working for that goal; I've been trying all season for it."
Adams complimented the Rockets on their first-half play.
"They (Richford) played pretty good in the first half, but we kept fighting and improved as the game went on, which is what we're looking for," said Adams.
Adams complimented the team on the goals they scored.
"Alex (Brouillette) had two-header goals today off corner kicks; you don't see that very often. We've been working on finishing, especially as the season goes on, and we get near to playoffs."
Rockets' coach Abby Coon spoke of the team's effort early in the game.
"We had a very good first half; we had an unfortunate ricochet, and I don't think that got us down. We played hard, and we didn't give up," said Coon.
Coon also complimented the play of Rockets' keeper, Aubrey Fadden.
Aubrey played well," said Coon. "She had some very aggressive plays coming out."
Aubrey Fadden had 14 saves for Richford, and Shanneal Unwin and Madison Aiken combined for four saves for MVU.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.