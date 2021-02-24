HIGHGATE — The MVU boys hockey team turned in a dominating performance Wednesday afternoon downing the U-32 Raiders, 7-1.
The Thunderbirds were faster, stronger, and more skilled all over the ice. You wouldn’t know it by the scoreboard after the first period, MVU holding a 1-0 lead.
“We were doing all the small things right, commented coach Chris Hatin. “We were getting pucks to the net, moving the puck quickly, and giving ourselves plenty of good chances. The message between periods was to keep it up.”
The Thunderbirds were credited with 20 shots in the first period, and if the other 20 didn’t go wide, they would have had 40. The only goal came from Ethan Messier off an assist from Hunter Mason.
Messier toe dragged the puck around a defenseman at the top of the circle, then went in on goalie Duncan Mathies who was in the butterfly. Plenty of room up over the shoulder, and that’s where the puck went.
More close calls for Mathies in the second, but the rabbit’s foot he must have had in his pocket couldn’t keep the score 1-0 much longer. Messier broke through again with nine minutes left in the second. This time the shifty sophomore worked his way down to the face-off dot and shot through a screen set up by Mason, making it 2-0.
Jake Benjamin had a great chance early in the period when he somehow missed putting the puck into an empty net. He redeemed himself by accomplishing a revised edition of a Gordie Howe hat trick in a 4-minute span.
First, he scored MVU’s third goal on the powerplay when Mason fed him on a bang-bang play from behind the net. Next shift, he took a penalty, and when he came out of the box, he got control behind the net and assisted when Keegan Zier scored off his pass from the slot.
Late in the period, Mason demonstrated a textbook 2-on-1. The senior carried the puck wide into the zone, drawing the defenseman and, more importantly, the goalie over to his side. A good hard pass over to Carter Letourneau was deposited into an almost empty cage for a 5-0 Thunderbird lead.
After a fluke goal by U-32 late in the second, the Thunderbirds found themselves with a 5-on-3 powerplay midway through the third. They have been very successful with the man advantage this season, especially this time when they were two men up.
It didn’t take long. Letourneau had the puck on the right side and hit Mathies with a shot that deflected over to Zier, who was not covered on the other side. The junior made no mistake, and the score was 6-1.
Perhaps the most exciting goal was the last one by Issac Overton, the senior getting his first varsity tally. He looked like he’d done this many times before as he scored into the top left corner off an assist from Messier.
“It’s an awesome experience,” claimed Overton. “The guys were all yelling; it sounded like the rink was full of fans. I did my best, looked at the net, and shot.”
The T-Birds may have set a record for most touch passes in a game, frequently trapping the Raider point guy.
“That’s one of the things we worked on in practice this week--the simple passes,” explained Hatin. “Last game, I thought we were being too much of a one-man show. It’s much faster to pass the puck up the ice than to carry it.”
PJ Bouchard was between the pipes for MVU and was solid, turning back 19 Raider shots. Mathies was under the gun most of the game and piled up 49 saves for U-32. MVU moves to 4-0 while U-32 drops to 2-2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.